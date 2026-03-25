Singer Asa announces the passing of her mother to a sudden brain tumour

Singer Asa has announced the passing of her mother, revealing she died suddenly from a brain tumour in an emotional tribute posted to her Instagram page.

French-Nigerian singer and songwriter Asa has announced the passing of her mother, revealing she died from a brain tumour in an emotional tribute posted to her Instagram page.

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"My mother, my reason to be, my queen, my everything. A sudden brain tumour came and took you too soon," she wrote, in a post shared some hours ago.

The tribute painted an intimate picture of a woman whose love for her daughter went beyond her own limitations. "You couldn't hold a note to save your life, but you sang every one of my songs with your whole heart," Asa wrote, in what was perhaps the most affecting line of the post. She described her mother as generous, kind, shy, and funny and above all, her biggest fan.

"Your strength, your love, your spirit will remain with me forever. Rest now, Mum," she concluded.

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Born Bukola Elemide in Paris to Nigerian parents, Asa spent her early childhood in Lagos before returning to France at 18, where her career as one of Africa's most distinctive and celebrated voices took shape. Her music has always carried a deeply personal emotional weight, and the woman she described in that tribute appears to have been a huge part of that.

The post drew an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow artists. Singer Johnny Drille wrote, "I'm so so sorry, Asa. I pray God comfort you this season," while Tiwa Savage added, "May her soul rest in perfect peace."