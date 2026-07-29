Advertisement

Abia Governor Alex Otti steps in to support ailing actress’ medical treatment

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:15 - 29 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Actress Ngozi Nwosu in hosiptal
Abia State Governor Alex Otti has stepped in to support the medical treatment of veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, who is set to undergo three surgeries.
Advertisement

  • Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved the first phase of the medical bills for veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu.

Advertisement

  • The governor's aide, J Martins, announced the intervention while appealing for continued public support.

  • Ngozi Nwosu recently revealed she needs three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.

The development was disclosed by the governor's Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Martins, popularly known as J Martins.

Taking to social media to publicly appreciate the governor's gesture, J Martins wrote, His Excellency Alex Otti has just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress, Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, to approve the first part of our medical bills… On behalf of the creative industry, we all thank you immensely, My leader, Ndewo sir

Advertisement

He also appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the actress as she faces her medical challenges. “While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can," he wrote.

Recall that Ngozi Nwosu recently made an emotional appeal to fans, colleagues, and well-wishers after revealing she had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a serious health condition. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, the veteran actress admitted it was difficult to speak publicly about her ordeal. Still, she said she had no choice as she urgently requires three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
PoS agents must register with the NDPC: Who is affected and what the court ruling means
News
29.07.2026
PoS agents must register with the NDPC: Who is affected and what the court ruling means
VIDEO: Blind JAMB candidate who lost her sight to brain tumour shares inspiring journey to UNILAG
News
29.07.2026
VIDEO: Blind JAMB candidate who lost her sight to brain tumour shares inspiring journey to UNILAG
President Obasanjo will unveil Charly Boy's new memoir '999' in honour of his late father, Justice Oputa
Lifestyle
29.07.2026
President Obasanjo will unveil Charly Boy's new memoir '999' in honour of his late father, Justice Oputa
FESTAC residents give EKEDC 48-hour ultimatum after eight months without electricity
News
29.07.2026
FESTAC residents give EKEDC 48-hour ultimatum after eight months without electricity
FG reveals list of 7 mistakes stopping many Nigerians from getting government jobs
News
29.07.2026
FG reveals list of 7 mistakes stopping many Nigerians from getting government jobs
Abia Governor Alex Otti steps in to support ailing actress’ medical treatment
Entertainment
29.07.2026
Abia Governor Alex Otti steps in to support ailing actress’ medical treatment