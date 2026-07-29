Abia Governor Alex Otti steps in to support ailing actress’ medical treatment

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has stepped in to support the medical treatment of veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu, who is set to undergo three surgeries.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved the first phase of the medical bills for veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu.

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The governor's aide, J Martins, announced the intervention while appealing for continued public support.

Ngozi Nwosu recently revealed she needs three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.

The development was disclosed by the governor's Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Martins, popularly known as J Martins.

Taking to social media to publicly appreciate the governor's gesture, J Martins wrote, “His Excellency Alex Otti has just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress, Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, to approve the first part of our medical bills… On behalf of the creative industry, we all thank you immensely, My leader, Ndewo sir”

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He also appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the actress as she faces her medical challenges. “While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can," he wrote.

His Excellency @alexottiofr have just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress Mrs ngozi nwosu to approve the first part of our medical bills



While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind hearted Nigerians to please support her… pic.twitter.com/ALWHiQlaKD — J Martins (@Realjmartins) July 28, 2026