Abia Governor Alex Otti steps in to support ailing actress’ medical treatment
Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved the first phase of the medical bills for veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu.
The governor's aide, J Martins, announced the intervention while appealing for continued public support.
Ngozi Nwosu recently revealed she needs three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.
The development was disclosed by the governor's Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Martins, popularly known as J Martins.
Taking to social media to publicly appreciate the governor's gesture, J Martins wrote, “His Excellency Alex Otti has just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress, Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, to approve the first part of our medical bills… On behalf of the creative industry, we all thank you immensely, My leader, Ndewo sir”
He also appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the actress as she faces her medical challenges. “While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible you can," he wrote.
His Excellency @alexottiofr have just stepped in on the health issues of our Nollywood legendary actress Mrs ngozi nwosu to approve the first part of our medical bills— J Martins (@Realjmartins) July 28, 2026
While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind hearted Nigerians to please support her… pic.twitter.com/ALWHiQlaKD
Recall that Ngozi Nwosu recently made an emotional appeal to fans, colleagues, and well-wishers after revealing she had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a serious health condition. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, the veteran actress admitted it was difficult to speak publicly about her ordeal. Still, she said she had no choice as she urgently requires three life-saving surgeries estimated to cost ₦30 million.