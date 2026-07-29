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President Obasanjo will unveil Charly Boy's new memoir '999' in honour of his late father, Justice Oputa

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 13:30 - 29 July 2026
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President Olusegun Obasanjo will headline the unveiling of Charly Boy's new memoir
Former President Obasanjo will headline the public presentation of 999, the latest memoir by veteran entertainer, social activist, and television personality Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy.
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  • President Olusegun Obasanjo will headline the unveiling of Charly Boy's new memoir, 999, on Friday, 31 July 2026.

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  • Subtitled "A Story. A Legacy. A Rebellion in Ink," the memoir traces Charly Boy’s life from his upbringing as the son of a renowned jurist to his career as an outspoken cultural figure.

  • Beyond the literary launch, the event will highlight the Charly Boy Foundation's men's health campaign.

The event is scheduled for Friday, 31 July 2026, at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, and promises an evening where legacy, literature, and advocacy converge.

Obasanjo's presentation will honour the memory of Justice Oputa, whose commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law left a lasting mark on Nigeria's legal and democratic history. It will also celebrate the life of Charly Boy himself, an unconventional public figure whose fearless advocacy and artistic expression have influenced generations of Nigerians.

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"A Story. A Legacy. A Rebellion in Ink," 999: The Memoir of Charly Boy

Carrying the tagline "A Story. A Legacy. A Rebellion in Ink," 999: The Memoir of Charly Boy traces the arc of a life defined by courage, controversy, creativity, and conviction. The book takes readers from Charly Boy's upbringing as the son of one of Nigeria's most respected jurists to his emergence as one of the country's most outspoken cultural figures, exploring themes of identity, family, resilience, rebellion, and purpose. It is, by every indication, a story lived entirely on its own terms.

"A Story. A Legacy. A Rebellion in Ink," 999: The Memoir of Charly Boy

Beyond the literary occasion, the event will also shine a spotlight on the Charly Boy Foundation's ongoing campaign around men's health, with a particular focus on prostate cancer awareness. The Foundation has been pushing for wider public education around regular screening, early detection, and timely treatment, a cause Charly Boy has made a personal mission.

President Obasanjo and Charly Boy both share a strong relationship
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The event is expected to draw a wide cross-section of distinguished guests from government, the judiciary, the diplomatic corps, the private sector, civil society, academia, healthcare, the media, and the creative industries.

Ahead of the unveiling, Charly Boy described 999 as more than a personal story, framing it as a tribute to his father's legacy, a call to courage for every Nigerian who has dared to be different, and a reminder that the stories we tell about our lives can inspire others to live boldly, take care of themselves, and never give up.

That the memoir may also move more Nigerian men to pay attention to their health makes its reach, in his view, extend far beyond the page.

READ MORE: I once wanted to become a reverend father because of my father - Charly Boy

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