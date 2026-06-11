Photo collage of fashion designer Veekee James holding her newborn baby Eliana Atere, alongside close-up portraits of the baby in a black tulle outfit.

Photo collage of fashion designer Veekee James holding her newborn baby Eliana Atere, alongside close-up portraits of the baby in a black tulle outfit.

Veekee James and Femi Atere finally show off baby Eliana’s face — See the heart-melting photos fans can’t stop gushing over

After months of anticipation, Veekee James has finally unveiled baby Eliana's face. See the adorable photos and how fans are reacting to the celebrity designer's big reveal.

Veekee James and Femi Atere welcomed their daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, on May 2, 2026.

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After months of anticipation, the celebrity designer has finally revealed her daughter's face to fans.

The reveal comes after years of public attention surrounding Veekee's wedding, marriage, online backlash, and viral controversies.

For months, fans of celebrity fashion designer and influencer Veekee James eagerly waited for a glimpse of her daughter.

After carefully guarding her privacy since birth, the designer has finally unveiled the face of baby Eliana, and social media is absolutely melting over the heartwarming photos.

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The big reveal marks the latest chapter in what has been a highly publicised journey for Veekee and her husband, Femi Atere.

From the couple's lavish 10 distinct wedding outfits that took over the internet to the stunning looks served on their 1st wedding anniversary, the public has followed their love story every step of the way.

The arrival of baby Eliana

The couple's exciting transition into parenthood began in May 2026, when they announced that Veekee James had welcomed her first child, Eliana Adeife Atere, who was born on May 2.

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Describing her birth as a profound answer to prayer, Veekee shared the deep spiritual meaning behind her daughter's name: a combination of "EL" (God) and "ANA" (He has answered).

She accompanied the announcement with the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27, expressing gratitude for the child she had prayed for.

She paired the birth announcement with the iconic scripture from 1 Samuel 1:27: "For this child I prayed, and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him."

Given that Veekee has always balanced her fashion empire with her deeply religious side, hosting the monthly Zion Warship concert and her own Bible podcast, the declaration felt completely authentic to who she is.

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This joyous milestone arrived as a beautiful blessing for the couple, who have historically had to navigate heavy public scrutiny.

Veekee has previously been candid about managing fame, noting how they strategically handle online backlash and how past malicious rumours regarding her relationship almost left her depressed.

Shaking off the noise, the Ateres have focused entirely on their growing family.

READ NEXT: Why Nollywood star Adunni Ade kept her daughter hidden for two years

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Finally, the face reveal everyone was waiting for

While the initial birth announcement generated massive excitement, the couple chose to keep their daughter’s face hidden, sparking immense curiosity among followers.

Now, that wait is officially over. See photos below.

Close-up face reveal photo of Veekee James and Femi Atere’s baby daughter, Eliana Atere, wearing a luxury black dress and matching satin bow headband.

Eliana Adeife Atere

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Eliana Adeife Atere

Veekee James serves ultimate glamour for her first official portrait holding baby Eliana Atere. Motherhood looks absolutely stunning on her!

Veekee recently shared the first clear photos of baby Eliana, giving fans a proper look at the little girl.

The images immediately triggered an outpouring of love across social media, with thousands of followers debating whether the beautiful baby looks more like her mother or her father.

Sprawled out like a tiny fashion heiress, little Eliana is already capturing hearts and cementing her status as one of Nigeria's newest social media sweethearts.

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Welcome to the world, Eliana! With a fashion mogul for a mom, we already know your wardrobe is going to be absolutely legendary.