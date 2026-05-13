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Veekee James and Femi Atere welcome their daughter, shares her name and date of birth

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:54 - 13 May 2026
Veekee James and Femi Atere announce the birth of their first child
The announcement completed a journey that began publicly in February. Veekee confirmed her pregnancy on February 3, 2026, and days later, on the weekend of February 7 to 8, she and Femi held a lavish gender reveal in Dubai, where they announced they were expecting a baby girl.
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  • Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliana Adeife Atere.

  • The couple announced the birth on Instagram, describing the baby as an answered prayer and sharing a Bible verse alongside her photo.

  • The news follows Veekee’s public pregnancy announcement and Dubai gender reveal earlier this year.

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Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have welcomed their first child. On Tuesday, the designer announced via Instagram that their daughter arrived on May 2, 2026, sharing her name, a photograph, and a Bible verse that framed the moment as the answer to a deeply personal prayer.

The baby's name is Eliana Adeife Atere. Veekee explained the meaning herself. EL, meaning God, and ANA, meaning He has answered, making the full name a declaration: "My God has answered." She accompanied the post with 1 Samuel 1:27: "For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him."

The announcement completed a journey that began publicly in February. Veekee confirmed her pregnancy on February 3, 2026, and days later, on the weekend of February 7 to 8, she and Femi held a lavish gender reveal in Dubai, where they announced they were expecting a baby girl.

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For Veekee James, the arrival of Eliana closes a chapter she had been open about anticipating. Mother’s Day this month, she posted, "This is the year I become a mother. Can't wait to see what the new phase holds." The post drew over 200,000 reactions.

Veekee James on Mother's Day

Born Ruth Erikan James in Akwa Ibom State in 1995 and raised in Ajegunle, Lagos, Veekee built her fashion brand from her mother's tailoring background into one of Nigeria's most recognisable luxury labels. She was named to Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list in 2024 and has won multiple AMVCA awards for Best Designer, with her bridal couture becoming a fixture at high-profile Nigerian weddings and red carpet events.

Beyond fashion, she is the convener of Zion Warship, a monthly gospel concert, and launched her podcast Bible Stories With Veekee James in 2023, a side of her public identity that makes the scripture she chose to accompany her daughter's announcement feel entirely consistent with who she is.

Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere
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She married Femi Atere in October 2023, and the couple have since built a joint social media presence that has become as much a part of her brand as her designs.

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