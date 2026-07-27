L-R: Oluwadunsin Sanya – Head of Editorial and Innovation, BellaNaija; Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade – West Africa Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google; Toke Makinwa – Media personality; Omotunde Ibironke – Head of Partnerships and Growth, BellaNaija

L-R: Oluwadunsin Sanya – Head of Editorial and Innovation, BellaNaija; Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade – West Africa Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google; Toke Makinwa – Media personality; Omotunde Ibironke – Head of Partnerships and Growth, BellaNaija

BellaNaija partners Google Gemini to equip young creators with the skills & knowledge to thrive in the digital economy

On the 25th of June, 2026, BellaNaija launched the Next Gen Creator House, a high-energy, digital-first, experiential full-day immersive workshop designed for Next GEN Creators, in partnership with Google Gemini.

The event, held in Lagos, Nigeria, brought together some of Nigeria's most promising young creators between the ages of 18 and 25, industry leaders, and technology experts, and served as a hub for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

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From panel sessions to presentations and interactive, practical Google Gemini sessions, young creators got to learn directly from industry experts like Toke Makinwa, Tosin Ajibade, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Korty O, Abisola Alawode, Uzoamaka Power and Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade.

L-R: Colette Otsu – Client Services and Growth Coordinator, BellaNaija; Abisola Alawode – Head of Productions, Big Cabal Media; Enioluwa Adeoluwa – Media Personality and Digital Creator; Korty – Filmmaker

During the fireside chat, Toke Makinwa encouraged creators to be hungry for success, following their paths and dreams irrespective of their unconventionality. Enioluwa told creators to treat creation like work, not as a pastime hobby.

“You should provide structure around what you do, have your work hours, and team if you can afford it. Above all, create.” Korty shared the secret to her brilliant interviews: “Be interested in your guests, be curious about them and their journeys – that is the only way you can have great conversations with them.”

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For young creators who cannot afford to be entrepreneurs, Abisola said they can be creators within their organisations, with respect to their organisations’ policies and visions.

As the world becomes more algorithm-driven, Taiwo encourages young creators to constantly check their analytics, ensuring it guides how they create. Uzoamaka Power encouraged creators to be true to who they are and not simply be imitators of trends. Tosin Ajibade had one major piece of advice to creators: “Follow the trend but evolve while at it”.

L-R: Omotunde Ibironke – Head of Partnerships and Growth, BellaNaija; Toke Makinwa – Media Personality

It didn’t end there at panel sessions; there were hands-on workshops, creator challenges, interactive discussions, and participants gained practical knowledge in content creation, storytelling, personal branding, audience growth, and the responsible use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The practical Google Gemini session taught participants how to make music, create designs, write the perfect prompts and more using Gemini.

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As BellaNaija clocks 20, the Head of Editorial and Innovation, Oluwadunsin Sanya, touched on 20 years of positive storytelling, innovation and impact, encouraging creators not to succumb to sensationalism. “The stories you tell today are the stories we’ll become tomorrow,” she said.

As the creator economy continues to reshape how people learn, connect, and build careers, BellaNaija is providing young creators with access to the resources and guidance needed to unlock their full potential and bridge the gap between talent and opportunity.

Reflecting on the vision behind the initiative, BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy, and the Programme Director of the Next Gen Creator House, Mary Edoro, said Next Gen Creator House is BellaNaija's answer to a question we've been asking ourselves throughout our 20th anniversary year: what does it mean to genuinely invest in the next generation, not just talk about them? “This wasn't just a conference about young creators. It is a space we have intentionally built for them, with the tools, mentorship, and access to actually build something real for Africa’s future.”

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About BellaNaija

BellaNaija is one of Africa's leading digital media platforms, dedicated to amplifying the best of Africa and its people through storytelling.

Through news, entertainment, lifestyle, cultural stories, social campaigns and more, BellaNaija continues to inform, inspire, and connect millions of people across the globe.