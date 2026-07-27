Candle delivers programmatic DOOH to Ghana through Club Beer: The story of a World Cup takeover

When the FIFA World Cup rolls around, the whole world stops. For Ghanaians, it is more than just football; it is a cultural moment, a shared national experience that brings people together in celebration, tension, and joy.

The question for Club Beer was simple but ambitious: how do we own the World Cup in a manner that drives impactful consumer engagement with the brand and the World Cup experience for Ghanaians? The answer came from a well-thought-out strategy from Alpha and Jam Africa through Candle, leveraging Candle’s newly rebooted campaign suite to create something never seen before on Ghanaian soil: a disruptive, data‑driven digital out‑of‑home takeover that turned a billboard into a live matchday experience.

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The execution was timed with surgical precision. During each Ghana World Cup match, the iconic Danquah Circle digital LED board, the biggest billboard in Ghana, became the beating heart of the nation’s World Cup fever.

Using Candle’s unique programmatic content dynamic display feature, the team pulled live World Cup data from a real‑time source feed and displayed it seamlessly on the screen, branded for Club Beer. This provided a text‑as‑match experience, transforming a static billboard into a living, breathing scoreboard that kept thousands of Ghanaians glued to the action as it unfolded. But this was not just about watching from a distance.

Alpha and Jam Africa paired the digital takeover with a mini‑activation at the board’s location, where Club Beer was served on‑site. This created a proper handshake between out‑of‑home and brand engagement, turning a viewing experience into a communal celebration with cold Club Beer in hand.

The campaign delivered staggering results that prove the power of combining real‑time data with out‑of‑home media. It reached 1,430,000 unique individuals and generated 54,221,000 impressions.

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Over 5,000 bottles of Club Beer were shared during the matches, and the online ripple effect was equally impressive, with 946,000 interactions on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. These numbers are not just impressive; they are a testament to what happens when innovation meets cultural relevance. The campaign did not simply advertise; it became part of the matchday ritual for thousands of Ghanaians.

Chika Ajomiwe, Head of Candle, reflected on the campaign’s impact: “This campaign showcased the true power of programmatic DOOH when paired with live data. We didn’t just put up a sign; we created a real‑time connection between the brand and the fans, turning every goal and every moment into a shared experience. Candle was built for moments like this.”

Samuel Ajiboye, Head of Growth for Alpha and Jam Africa, added: “The Danquah Circle board is iconic, but what we did with Club Beer was groundbreaking. We brought the World Cup to the people in a way that felt personal, immediate, and deeply engaging. The on‑ground activation sealed the deal; people weren’t just watching; they were participating, drinking, and celebrating together. That’s the future of OOH.”

In a world where consumers are bombarded with advertising, standing out requires more than visibility; it requires relevance. Club Beer’s World Cup takeover succeeded because it tapped into a cultural moment that Ghanaians care about deeply, used real‑time data to keep content fresh and dynamic, created a physical hub where people could gather and celebrate together, and drove digital engagement that extended the campaign’s reach far beyond the billboard.

The Club Beer World Cup campaign is a blueprint for how brands can own major cultural moments through innovative DOOH strategies. By combining Candle’s programmatic capabilities with great spaces, the campaign delivered unforgettable experiences and measurable results that will be remembered long after the final whistle. Data Source: candlecampaignsuite.com

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