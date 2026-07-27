Over the years, Big Brother Naija has been home to unforgettable romances, dramatic love triangles and relationships that captured viewers' hearts

Over the years, Big Brother Naija has been home to unforgettable romances, dramatic love triangles and relationships that captured viewers' hearts

Big Brother Naija housemates who found love on the reality show

From BamTeddy to DoubleKay, here are the 11 most unforgettable BBNaija relationships that gave fans romance, heartbreak, marriage, and plenty of drama ahead of Season 11.

11 BBNaija relationships have been named among the show's most memorable love stories.

Bambam & Teddy A and Khafi & Gedoni remain the biggest success stories after getting married and starting families.

Love triangles involving Tobi, CeeC and Alex, plus Isabella, Kayikunmi and Koyin, kept fans glued to their screens.

With BBNaija Season 11 kicking off, fans are already wondering which new ship will dominate social media.

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As Big Brother Naija Season 11 officially begins, one thing fans are already looking forward to, apart from the drama and twists, is the inevitable love stories.

Let's be honest, BBNaija has become just as famous for its relationships as it is for the competition itself. Every season, viewers pick their favourite "ships," argue over red flags on social media, and hope at least one couple survives life outside Biggie's house.

Ahead of the new season, we’re looking back at some of the franchise's biggest and most memorable relationships, from couples who eventually got married to those whose messy love triangles had Nigerians glued to their TV screens.

Here are the 11 relationships that made the list.

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Neo and Vee (Season 5 – Lockdown)

Neo and Vee

Neo and Vee gave fans romance mixed with regular misunderstandings and reconciliations.Their chemistry kept viewers invested throughout the Lockdown season.

Venita and Adekunle (Season 8 – All Stars)

Venita and Adekunle

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Venita and Adekunle also found themselves at the centre of romance during All Stars.

Although some viewers doubted whether their relationship was genuine, the pair consistently supported each other throughout the competition.

Sheggz and Bella (Season 7 – Level Up)

Sheggz and Bella

Better known as Shella, Sheggz and Bella became one of the most talked-about couples in the show's history.

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While many fans admired their loyalty to each other, others constantly questioned the dynamics of their relationship, making them one of the most debated couples online.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Naija Season 11 House took 36 weeks to build and created over 1,000 jobs

Isabella, Kayikunmi and Koyin (Season 10 – 10/10)

One of the biggest talking points in Season 10 was the complicated triangle involving Isabella, Kayikunmi and Koyin.

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Isabella first became close to Kayikunmi, but after his eviction, she developed a stronger connection with Koyin, leaving fans divided over the situation.

Gedoni and Khafi (Season 4 – Pepper Dem)

Gedoni and Khafi

Many viewers thought their romance would end immediately after the show, but Gedoni and Khafi proved critics wrong.

The couple got married after BBNaija and now have children, making them one of the show's biggest real-life success stories.

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Tobi and CeeC (Season 3 – Double Wahala)

Tobi and CeeC

If there's one BBNaija relationship fans still argue about years later, it's Tobi and CeeC.

Their on-and-off situationship was filled with arguments, emotional moments and plenty of drama. Things became even more complicated when Tobi grew closer to fellow housemate Alex, creating one of the biggest love triangles in BBNaija history.

Bambam and Teddy A (Season 3 – Double Wahala)

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Bambam and Teddy A

Popularly known as BamTeddy, Bambam and Teddy A quickly became fan favourites during the Double Wahala edition.

Their relationship continued after the reality show, leading to marriage and a growing family.

Soma and Angel (Season 8 – All Stars)

Soma and Angel

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The All Stars edition surprised many viewers when Soma and Angel found love inside the house.

Their emotional conversations and visible affection quickly made SomGel one of the standout relationships that season.

Kellyrae and Kassia (Season 9 – No Loose Guard)

Kellyrae and Kassia

Kellyrae and Kassia entered BBNaija with one major secret, they were already married.

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Competing together as DoubleKay, they successfully hid their marriage from fellow housemates for a large part of the show. Kellyrae eventually won the season, making their journey even more unforgettable.

READ ALSO: Full list: Meet all 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11

Bright Morgan and Mide (Season 10 – 10/10)

Bright Morgan and Mide

Bright Morgan and Mide gradually became close during Season 10 through emotional conversations and growing chemistry.

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However, Bright Morgan's situation outside the house made many viewers question where the relationship was headed.

Chinwe and Zion (Season 9 – No Loose Guard)

Chinwe and Zion

Unlike DoubleKay, Chinwe and Zion came into the house openly as a real-life couple under the name Zinwe.

Their relationship experienced both sweet moments and disagreements, giving fans a glimpse into the pressure couples face inside Biggie's house.

BBNaija romance is now part of the show

Over the years, romantic relationships have become one of the biggest attractions of Big Brother Naija. While some couples eventually go their separate ways after the cameras stop rolling, others have gone on to build marriages and families together.