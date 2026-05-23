President Donald Trump’s latest immigration directive targets temporary visa holders, upending a decades-old protocol that allowed foreigners to wait out their Green Card process within the US.

President Donald Trump’s latest immigration directive targets temporary visa holders, upending a decades-old protocol that allowed foreigners to wait out their Green Card process within the US.

Trump orders Green Card seekers to leave the US, apply from home countries — what it means for Nigerians

Trump’s new order is set to force Green Card applicants in the US to return to their home countries before completing their applications. The policy could disrupt thousands of Nigerians pursuing permanent residency, raising concerns about delays, job losses, and family separation. Here’s what the change means and who is most affected.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trump administration has abolished a 60-year-old immigration policy allowing temporary visa holders to transition to permanent residency while remaining in the US.

Under the new USCIS directive, foreign students, tech workers, and tourists must return to their home countries to complete their Green Card processing.

The shock move effectively ends the "Adjustment of Status" loophole, shifting the caseload to US consular offices abroad.

Thousands of Nigerians currently on F-1 student visas and H-1B work permits face sudden relocation, career interruptions, and prolonged processing delays at the US Consulate in Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States government, led by President Donald Trump, has announced a sweeping overhaul of its immigration system.

The president ordered foreign nationals residing in the US temporarily to return to their home countries if they wish to apply for permanent residency (a Green Card).

The directive, issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), upends a foundational, 60-year-old immigration pathway.

What the new US policy means

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has received direct orders to halt processing inside America, shifting the entire weight of permanent residency applications back to overseas consulates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), under the supervision of the Department of Homeland Security, announced that foreigners seeking permanent residency inside the US will now be required to leave the country and complete their applications abroad “except in extraordinary circumstances".

For years, many immigrants have legally adjusted their status while remaining in America through a process known as “adjustment of status".

That pathway has now been dramatically restricted.

Under the new rule, a student on an F-1 visa, a tech worker on an H-1B visa, a tourist who marries a US citizen, or a Nigerian professional employed in America may now have to leave the United States entirely before obtaining permanent residency.

READ ALSO: US official says Donald Trump is prioritising protection of Nigerian Christians

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trump administration says it wants to close “loopholes.”

The administration insists the policy merely enforces the original intent of temporary visas, arguing that tourist and student visas were never meant to serve as a fast track to permanent residency.

According to an official policy memo released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the policy change is designed to realign the system with what the administration calls the "original intent of the law".

“Non-immigrants, like students, temporary workers, or people on tourist visas, come to the US for a short time and for a specific purpose,” the policy statement reads. “Our system is designed for them to leave when their visit is over. Their visit should not function as the first step in the Green Card process.”

The administration argues that forcing applicants to process their residency via the State Department at US consular offices abroad will "reduce the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows" after being denied residency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The "Japa" disruption: How this hits Nigerians

Thousands of Nigerian students, tech professionals, and corporate workers currently in the United States face immediate relocation and massive career interruptions due to the policy shift.

Nigeria consistently ranks as one of the top African countries sending students, corporate professionals, and tech talents to the United States.

For thousands of Nigerians who executed the popular "Japa" migration strategy legally, this policy hits like a financial and emotional sledgehammer.

The policy directly impacts the Nigerian diaspora across three major pillars:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. The F-1 student to Green Card pipeline shattered

The typical route for elite Nigerian scholars involved securing an F-1 student visa, transitioning into a corporate role via Optional Practical Training (OPT), and eventually getting sponsored for a Green Card.

Under this new rule, Nigerian graduates will be forced to pack their bags and return to Nigeria the moment their employers initiate permanent residency filings, disrupting their career momentum and housing stability.

2. Severe backlogs at the US Consulate in Lagos and Abuja

By shifting the evaluation of hundreds of thousands of global green card applications to embassies abroad, the Trump administration is diverting an immense administrative burden to local consulates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US Consulate in Lagos is already notorious for excruciatingly long wait times for basic visitor visas.

Forcing thousands of residency seekers back into that same pipeline will inevitably trigger multi-year backlogs, leaving Nigerian applicants stranded in legal limbo for an unknown amount of time.

3. Forced separation for mixed-status families

A significant number of Green Card applications are tied to Nigerians who marry US citizens. Previously, spouses could live and work together in the US while the paperwork processed.

This new directive means a Nigerian spouse may now be legally required to leave their home, job, and partner in America, returning to Nigeria to wait out an unpredictable consular review process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens next?

While the policy change has been officially announced, the exact date of implementation remains unclear as top US immigration law firms prepare immediate injunctions and class-action lawsuits to halt the order in federal courts.