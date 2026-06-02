Advertisement

Despite $3.65bn spent on improving electricity, Nigeria’s power crisis persists

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:08 - 02 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nigeria electricity condition worsens despite billions in allocation
Despite over $3.65 billion in World Bank-backed funding for Nigeria’s power sector, the country continues to face persistent electricity challenges, including blackouts and weak infrastructure performance.
Advertisement

  • Nigeria has received over $3.65 billion in World Bank funding for power sector projects in over 20 years.

Advertisement

  • Investments targeted transmission, distribution, metering, and rural electrification.

  • Despite funding, Nigeria continues to face unstable electricity and frequent blackouts.

  • Many households and businesses still rely on generators due to unreliable grid supply.

Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to face deep structural challenges despite decades of investments running into billions of dollars from development partners and government-backed interventions aimed at improving generation, transmission and distribution across the country.

Advertisement

The Federal Government recently estimated that Nigeria will require more than $100 billion in combined public and private investment to achieve stable and reliable 24-hour electricity supply nationwide. The figure covers the entire power value chain, including generation expansion, transmission upgrades, distribution infrastructure and gas supply systems.

According to the Ministry of Power, a significant portion of this investment would be needed to add about 20,000 megawatts of electricity capacity, strengthen transmission networks, and expand distribution infrastructure to reach households and businesses across urban and rural areas.

Despite these long-term projections, Nigeria’s power supply remains inconsistent, with frequent grid instability, low supply reliability, and continued dependence on petrol and diesel generators by households and businesses.

Over the years, international partners have also played a major role in financing Nigeria’s electricity sector. The World Bank and other development institutions have supported projects worth over $3.65 billion, targeting rural electrification, grid expansion, metering programmes, and renewable energy development.

Advertisement

However, industry data and project outcomes suggest that these investments have not yet translated into stable nationwide electricity access, as structural inefficiencies in the sector continue to limit impact.

In a related development, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) recently announced new financing initiatives aimed at expanding electricity access in underserved communities. The agency disclosed that it is mobilising additional funding, including a ₦100 billion financing arrangement with a commercial bank, to accelerate deployment of mini-grid and renewable energy projects under its national electrification programme.

The REA said the funds will support renewable energy service companies in deploying mini-grids to communities without access to the national grid, a move expected to improve electricity access for millions of Nigerians in rural and peri-urban areas.

These interventions come at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent electricity shortages, with many communities still experiencing long hours of blackout and limited grid connectivity.

Minster of power Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe
Advertisement

While installed capacity has improved over the years, actual power delivered to consumers remains significantly lower than demand, creating a widening gap between infrastructure spending and real-world electricity supply.

RELATED: “No light, no campaign” — Delta women protest months of blackout, warn politicians to stay away

For many Nigerians, the reality remains unchanged: unreliable electricity, rising energy costs, and continued reliance on self-generated power.

As government and private sector actors push for further reforms, the challenge remains whether the projected $100 billion investment requirement will finally translate into stable electricity supply for the country’s over 200 million population.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
"We're tired, it will not be well with you" - Angry mother curses Tinubu, Seyi over Oyo kidnapping crisis
News
02.06.2026
"We're tired, it will not be well with you" - Angry mother curses Tinubu, Seyi over Oyo kidnapping crisis
After 36 days in captivity, abducted schoolchildren in Kaduna finally regain freedom
News
02.06.2026
After 36 days in captivity, abducted schoolchildren in Kaduna finally regain freedom
Over 100,000 children celebrate as Indomie marks 21st Children's Day Fiesta across Nigeria
Lifestyle
02.06.2026
Over 100,000 children celebrate as Indomie marks 21st Children's Day Fiesta across Nigeria
No doctor should earn below ₦1m monthly, ARD president tells government
News
02.06.2026
No doctor should earn below ₦1m monthly, ARD president tells government
Oyo school kidnapping: Baale says government brought rice and cash relief package, parents turned it down and sought safe return of children
News
02.06.2026
Oyo school kidnapping: Baale says government brought rice and cash relief package, parents turned it down and sought safe return of children
Oyo abduction: Lagos, Kwara teachers say no school is safe as protests spread nationwide
News
02.06.2026
Oyo abduction: Lagos, Kwara teachers say no school is safe as protests spread nationwide