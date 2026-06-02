Ireland announces new visa requirements for international students planning long-term studies

Ireland has announced new visa requirements for international students planning to study for more than 90 days, outlining application procedures, required documents and penalties for false information.

Ireland now requires a long-term study visa for non-EEA students planning to study in the country for more than 90 days.

Applicants must provide key documents, including proof of admission, tuition payment, medical insurance, academic qualifications and evidence of sufficient funds.

Authorities warn that incomplete or false applications could lead to visa refusal, while approved visas do not automatically guarantee entry into Ireland.

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International students hoping to study in Ireland for more than three months will now need to secure a long-term study visa before travelling, according to new guidance issued by Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery (ISD).

The updated requirements apply to students from countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who plan to enrol in courses lasting longer than 90 days.

According to the ISD, affected students must submit their visa applications from their home country or a country where they are legally resident before making travel plans.

“Applications can be submitted up to three months before the intended travel date. The application process begins by completing an online form through Ireland’s Automated Visa Application and Tracking System.

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The immigration process must begin online via the AVATS portal, where non-EEA students are required to submit their details up to three months before their planned travel date.

“Applicants must then print, sign and date the application summary form, pay the required visa fee where applicable, and submit supporting documents,” the immigration authority stated.

Ireland remains one of Europe's most popular study destinations, attracting thousands of international students annually due to its globally recognised universities, English-speaking environment and strong links to multinational employers.

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The ISD said applicants will be required to provide several documents, including a valid passport, recent passport photographs, proof of private medical insurance and an application letter.

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Students must also submit a letter of acceptance from their chosen institution, evidence that tuition fees have been paid, academic records, language proficiency documents where required, and proof that they have enough funds to support themselves during their stay in Ireland.

“Required documents include a valid passport, passport-sized photographs, proof of private medical insurance, an application letter, and a letter of acceptance from the educational institution. Students must also provide evidence of tuition fee payment, academic qualifications, proof of language proficiency where necessary, and documentation showing they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay,” ISD added.

Prospective students must provide comprehensive supporting documents, including proof of paid tuition fees, valid private medical insurance, and evidence of sufficient living funds.

The agency further warned applicants to disclose any previous visa refusals as part of the application process. Students under the age of 18 may need to provide additional documentation, including parental consent forms and details of accommodation arrangements.

Irish authorities stressed that incomplete applications could be rejected. They also cautioned that providing false or misleading information may lead to visa refusal and could result in a ban on obtaining an Irish visa for up to five years.

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The ISD said visa applications will be processed in the order they are received, although immigration officers may request additional information before reaching a decision.

Prospective students have been advised not to book flights or make other travel arrangements until they receive confirmation that their visa has been approved.

Authorities remind applicants that a valid visa does not guarantee entry, and border officials at Irish ports of entry may request to re-verify all supporting documentation on arrival.

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The immigration authority also reminded applicants that holding a valid visa does not automatically guarantee entry into Ireland. On arrival, students may be asked by border officials to provide documents previously submitted during the visa application process and demonstrate that they meet all entry requirements.

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While extensions to stay in Ireland may be possible in some cases, the ISD noted that such approvals are granted only under rare and exceptional circumstances and must be requested before an individual's current immigration permission expires.