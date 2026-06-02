‘Stop branding us kidnappers’ — South-West Fulani chiefs break silence over ethnic profiling

South-West Fulani chiefs have rejected claims linking their community to kidnapping and banditry, urging Nigerians not to judge an entire ethnic group by the actions of individuals under investigation.

South-West Fulani chiefs say their people are not involved in kidnapping or banditry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement followed the arrest of a Fulani leader and his son in Ogun State.

The council warned against ethnic profiling and stigmatisation of Fulani communities.

Fulani leaders pledged support for security agencies investigating criminal activities.

The Council of Fulani Chiefs in South-West Nigeria has distanced the Fulani community from kidnapping and banditry , insisting that criminal activities allegedly committed by individuals should not be used to stigmatise an entire ethnic group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council's position comes amid growing public concern over insecurity and recent police investigations into alleged kidnapping activities in parts of Ogun State.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and Chairman of the Council of Fulani Chiefs in the South-West, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado II, said Fulani communities across the region do not support kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery or any other criminal activity.

He stressed that allegations currently being investigated by security agencies involve specific individuals and should not be used to label the entire Fulani population.

"The allegations under investigation concern specific individuals and should not be used to stigmatise the Fulani community or its traditional institutions," Bambado said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement follows the arrest and investigation of a 67-year-old Fulani community leader, Abdullai Muhammadu, popularly known as the Seriki Fulani of Ijebu Ode, and his son over alleged links to kidnapping cases in Ogun State.

Police authorities reportedly recovered a bag believed to have been used in ransom collection during the investigation. However, the suspect has denied any involvement in kidnapping activities, while investigations continue.

Reacting to public discussions surrounding the case, the Fulani chiefs warned against ethnic profiling and urged Nigerians to avoid associating criminal acts with an entire ethnic group.

According to the council, millions of Fulani people across the country are law-abiding citizens engaged in legitimate occupations such as cattle rearing, agriculture, trading and other economic activities.

The council also called on the media, community leaders and the public to exercise caution in their comments and reporting in order to prevent tensions that could undermine peaceful coexistence among different ethnic groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, the chiefs reaffirmed their support for security agencies in the fight against crime, urging law enforcement authorities to investigate all criminal allegations thoroughly and prosecute anyone found guilty, regardless of ethnic or social background.

"We support the efforts of security agencies and encourage anyone with useful information to assist law enforcement in tackling criminality," the council said.

The statement comes as kidnapping-for-ransom and banditry continue to pose serious security challenges in several parts of Nigeria, fueling concerns among residents and increasing pressure on authorities to improve safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement