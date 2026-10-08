US to start charging $70,000 for international students wanting to work after graduation

The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed a $70,000 fee for international students seeking post-study work permits under the Optional Practical Training program. Here is what you need to know about the new plan and its potential impact on foreign graduates.

The US Department of Homeland Security proposed a $70,000 fee for initial Optional Practical Training work permits and $30,000 for extensions

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The fee would be charged directly to American universities and colleges recommending students for the post-graduation work program

US officials say the policy aims to curb visa fraud and protect domestic jobs from low-wage competition

Immigration experts and education leaders expect the rule to face immediate court challenges before it can take effect

International students aiming to build a career in the United States after completing their degrees may soon face a massive new financial hurdle. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has introduced a draft policy that proposes charging $70,000 for foreign graduates seeking post-study work authorization.

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Under the proposed rule, the $70,000 fee applies to students applying for initial authorization under the Optional Practical Training program. Optional Practical Training, widely known as OPT, allows foreign graduates on F-1 student visas to work legally in the U.S. in jobs related to their field of study for up to one year. For students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields who apply for a 24-month extension, the rule adds a separate $30,000 renewal charge, bringing total fees to $100,000. Currently, students only pay standard filing processing fees ranging between $410 and $520.

The mechanics of the policy shift the primary payment burden onto American institutions. The draft rule requires SEVP-certified colleges and universities to pay the fee when their designated school officials recommend a student for OPT in the official database. Government agencies will not issue employment authorization cards without verified proof of payment. However, education advocates stress that universities cannot absorb tens of thousands of dollars per graduating student, meaning these massive costs will likely trickle down directly to international students or their prospective employers.

The Trump administration defended the proposal as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the American immigration system. Department officials pointed to recent federal investigations that uncovered visa fraud, "pay-to-stay" arrangements, and fake worksites involving thousands of foreign students. Government representatives stated that OPT was never meant to serve as a back door into the U.S. job market or a pipeline for cheap foreign labor that undercuts American workers.

The news has sent shockwaves through higher education and corporate sectors. Industry leaders argue that the extreme cost will price the U.S. out of the global market for top talent, forcing skilled graduates in critical industries to take their skills to countries like Canada, the UK, or Australia. Survey data suggests that as many as 80% of foreign graduates would forego applying for post-study work in America if the policy goes live.

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