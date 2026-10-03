How Eedris Abdulkareem forced American rapper 50 Cent to flee Nigeria over a single plane seat

Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent clashed over seating on a plane during the rapper's 2004 Nigeria tour, which ended soon after.

In December 2004, Nigeria hosted one of the biggest concert tours the country had seen. The Star Mega Jam ran across four cities in five days, and its headline act was 50 Cent, fresh off becoming one of the most dominant rappers in the world. Nigerian artists were booked alongside him, including Eedris Abdulkareem, who by then had already built a reputation as one of the country's most outspoken rap stars.

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Eedris made his feelings about the billing clear from the stage before the trouble even started. During one of the early shows, he told the crowd, "50 Cent na oga for America, me I be Oga for rap for Nigeria."

What happened on the plane

The tour's remaining stops required a chartered flight, and it was on that plane that the dispute began. The seats at the front had been reserved for 50 Cent and his team. Eedris and several Nigerian acts were either already seated there or attempted to sit there, depending on whose account is believed.

Eedris has said he and other Nigerian artists had been seated for a long time before being told to move so 50 Cent's section could be cleared, and that he refused, reading it as an insult to his standing as an artist in his own country. 50 Cent gave a different account on Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex show, saying Eedris and his group had tried to sit in seats that were already assigned to his crew.

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Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent on stage

A journalist who was reportedly on the flight at the time, writing for The Guardian, backed 50 Cent's version publicly. What isn't disputed is that the disagreement turned physical. Members of both camps clashed, and by some accounts, the fight spilt out onto the tarmac at Murtala Muhammed Airport before it was broken up.

The tour ends early

50 Cent did not perform at the remaining shows. He left Nigeria shortly after the incident, reportedly on the advice of the American Embassy in Lagos, cutting the tour short.

For Eedris, the fallout lasted far longer than the tour itself. He has said the incident effectively got him blacklisted in parts of the Nigerian music industry for years afterward, a cost he has described as sacrificing his career to stand up for how local artists were being treated.

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A public apology, years later

The two rappers eventually made peace. At the 2008 Kora Awards, mediated by organiser Ernest Adjovi, Eedris apologised to 50 Cent on stage, later saying it took swallowing his pride to do it.

The incident came up again in 2021, when Eedris posted on Instagram accusing Charly Boy, who led the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria at the time of the fight and had been asked to help resolve it, of taking ₦70 million from Nigerian Breweries to quiet the matter down.

50 Cent

Eedris also claimed that a DJ who recorded the entire altercation on the plane was later arrested by police to silence him before relocating to the United States. These claims have not been independently verified, and they remain Eedris's own account of what happened behind the scenes.

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