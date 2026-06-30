FG approves ₦286bn for maritime upgrade with six pilot boats, firefighting vessels — see full list of projects and beneficiary sites

The Federal Government has approved ₦286 billion for critical maritime upgrades, including six pilot boats, firefighting vessels, and the dredging of the Escravos Channel to modernize Nigeria's ports and boost the blue economy.

₦286B Funding Approved: The FEC approved ₦286 billion to modernize Nigeria's port infrastructure and boost the blue economy.

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New Fleet Acquisition: Funds cover six pilot cutter boats (₦80.03B), two pollution control vessels (₦59.05B), and two firefighting boats (₦34.06B) to improve safety and emergency response.

Escravos Channel Dredging: ₦112.85 billion is allocated to dredge the Escravos Channel, removing obstructions to improve vessel movement and navigation.

Nationwide Port Benefits: The upgrades will enhance operations across major maritime hubs, including Lagos, Lekki, Warri, Onne, Port Harcourt, and Calabar ports.

The Federal Government has approved maritime infrastructure and safety projects worth about ₦286 billion, including the acquisition of six pilot cutter boats, two marine pollution control vessels, two firefighting boats and the dredging of the Escravos Channel as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria's ports and drive growth in the country's blue economy.

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The approvals were granted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting on Monday, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting on behalf of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Balarabe Abbas Lawal said the four projects are aimed at strengthening Nigeria's marine infrastructure, improving port efficiency, enhancing maritime safety and protecting the country's waterways.

President Bola Tinubu

According to him, the projects will also support the Federal Government's drive to develop the blue economy by improving navigation, emergency response and environmental protection across Nigeria's maritime domain.

Approved projects

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The projects approved by FEC include:

Two marine pollution control vessels valued at approximately ₦59.05 billion to combat plastic pollution and other marine waste across Nigeria's territorial waters, creeks and inland waterways while improving environmental protection and navigation safety.

Six pilot cutter boats worth about ₦80.03 billion to transport marine pilots safely to and from vessels, assist ships navigating port channels and improve communication between ships and the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Two firefighting boats valued at approximately ₦34.06 billion to strengthen emergency response to fires involving ships, oil terminals, waterfront facilities and other critical port infrastructure.

Capital and maintenance dredging of the Escravos Channel at ₦112.85 billion through a joint venture involving the Nigerian Ports Authority and private sector partners to improve navigability, remove underwater obstructions, maintain navigational aids, strengthen pollution monitoring and enhance maritime safety in line with international standards.

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First vessel berths at Lekki deep seaport.

Lawal said the dredging project would improve vessel movement through the Escravos Channel, reduce navigational challenges and boost the efficiency of maritime operations.

Sites and facilities expected to benefit

Although the vessels will be deployed nationwide based on operational needs, the approved projects are expected to benefit key maritime assets and infrastructure, including:

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Escravos Channel

Warri Port

Lagos Port Complex

Tin Can Island Port

Lekki Deep Sea Port

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Onne Port

Port Harcourt Port

Calabar Port

Nigeria's territorial waters, coastal waters, creeks and inland waterways.

Offshore oil and gas terminals, jetties and waterfront facilities across the country.

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The pilot cutter boats are expected to improve pilotage services at Nigeria's major seaports, while the pollution control and firefighting vessels will strengthen environmental protection and emergency response capabilities across the nation's maritime sector.