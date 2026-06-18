Nigeria has launched a National Blue Economy Action Plan aimed at generating five million ocean-based jobs by 2035 through shipping, tourism, and marine energy.

Nigeria has launched a National Blue Economy Action Plan aimed at generating five million ocean-based jobs by 2035 through shipping, tourism, and marine energy.

Nigeria plans to generate 5 million jobs through its blue economy; here's how

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s Blue Economy Action Plan will create five million ocean-based jobs by 2035, while boosting fisheries, shipping, maritime tourism and renewable energy.

Tinubu said Nigeria aims to create five million jobs by 2035 through investments in fisheries, shipping, maritime tourism and renewable energy under its Blue Economy Action Plan.

The President called for stronger African cooperation to tackle illegal fishing, maritime insecurity and marine pollution, which threaten food security and economic growth.

Nigeria also pledged to expand marine protected areas, restore degraded mangroves and increase the participation of women and young people in the maritime sector.

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President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is aiming to create five million ocean-based jobs by 2035 through its Blue Economy Action Plan, as the country seeks to unlock the vast economic opportunities within its maritime sector.

The President made this known on Wednesday during the opening of the 11th Our Ocean Conference held in Mombasa, Kenya. Tinubu was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye.

Speaking at the conference, Tinubu described Nigeria’s oceans and maritime resources as critical assets for economic growth, food security, trade, energy production and livelihoods.

“Our ocean resources are central to food security, trade, energy and the livelihood of Nigeria. For Nigeria, the ocean is not only a source of prosperity but also a pillar of sovereignty, security and climate resilience,” he said.

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Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye delivering President Tinubu's maritime agenda to world leaders at the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Kenya.

The President noted that his administration elevated the marine and blue economy sector to a national priority shortly after taking office in May 2023 with the creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

According to him, the ministry was established to help Nigeria maximise the benefits of its maritime resources while ensuring sustainable management of the country's oceans and coastal environments.

Nigeria has an estimated 853-kilometre coastline and occupies a strategic position in the Gulf of Guinea, one of the world's most important shipping routes.

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Tinubu said the newly launched Blue Economy Action Plan will focus on expanding fisheries, shipping, maritime tourism and renewable energy industries.

“We have launched a blue economy action plan aimed at developing fisheries, shipping, maritime tourism and renewable energy. This will enable us to achieve our pledge to create five million new jobs based on the ocean, prioritising youth and women, and ensuring that ocean industries uplift vulnerable coastal communities,” he said.

The President also called for stronger collaboration among African nations to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which he described as a major threat to food security and economic stability across the continent.

He stressed that African countries need fair access to financing, technology and investment to fully harness the economic potential of their maritime resources, noting that much of the continent's blue economy remains underdeveloped.

Alongside job creation, the blue economy strategy includes plans to restore 50% of Nigeria’s degraded mangrove ecosystems by 2030

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As part of Nigeria’s environmental commitments, Tinubu announced plans to expand marine protected areas by 2030, restore half of the country’s degraded mangrove ecosystems and support continent-wide efforts to phase out single-use plastics.

On maritime security, he highlighted Nigeria’s continued participation in the Yaoundé Architecture, a regional framework designed to strengthen security cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Maritime security is inseparable from food security, trade facilitation and peace-building,” Tinubu said.

The President added that investments in modern surveillance technology and stronger naval operations have helped reduce piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea, improving safety for commercial vessels and international shipping activities.

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Tinubu further urged governments, development institutions, private investors and civil society groups to work together in mobilising sustainable financing for ocean governance and maritime development.

He also called for greater involvement of women and young people in decision-making processes within the maritime sector, saying inclusive governance is essential to unlocking the full economic potential of the blue economy.