VIDEO: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveils electric cars as Christ Embassy ventures into auto industry

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has unveiled a range of electric cars under the Tsion brand as Christ Embassy expands into automobile technology and manufacturing.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveiled the electric vehicles at New Economy Unveiling 2026.

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The vehicles are presented under the Tsion brand.

The models showcased include the Tsion Passion, Falcon, Vision, Vision Coupe and OG series.

Details including pricing, battery capacity, range and commercial launch date are yet to be disclosed.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy, has unveiled a range of electric cars as the church expands into the automobile technology and manufacturing industry.

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Oyakhilome unveiled the vehicles under the Tsion brand at the New Economy Unveiling 2026 (NEU 2026), where several models were showcased.

The vehicles displayed included the Tsion Passion, Falcon series, Vision series, Vision Coupe and OG series, according to The Sun.

The unveiling marks a new venture for Christ Embassy beyond its religious activities, with the ministry presenting the electric vehicles as part of its entry into the automotive industry.

During the presentation, Oyakhilome walked through the vehicle line-up and highlighted the different models on display.

The development attracted attention from other Christian leaders at the event, including Pastor Bolaji Idowu, founder of Harvesters International Christian Centre.

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Reacting to the unveiling, Idowu said the initiative showed the potential of the church to contribute to sectors beyond preaching and religious activities.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveils Christ Embassy Electric Cars at NEU 2026



PraiseWorld Radio // IG pic.twitter.com/p2dsSPbUCP — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 18, 2026

“My mind has been stretched. This is what it means to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” Idowu said.

He added, “We are not waiting for them to give us a solution. The church has come to its place; now they have no other option than to listen to us.”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy

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Idowu further said the initiative demonstrated that the church could participate actively in the marketplace.

“We are not just preaching the gospel,” he said.

While the unveiling provides a first look at the vehicles, several technical and commercial details about the electric cars have not yet been disclosed.

Information on the vehicles’ battery capacity, driving range, charging systems, production location, pricing and commercial launch date remains unclear.

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The Sun described the development as Christ Embassy's expansion into automobile technology and manufacturing, although the available information does not establish that the vehicles are already in mass production or commercially available for purchase.

The unveiling comes as Nigeria's electric vehicle industry continues to attract investment, with companies and government agencies exploring ways to expand local EV production and adoption.