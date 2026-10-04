Oyo declares Monday work-free for teachers to mark Teachers’ Day 2026

Oyo teachers will have Monday off work to mark Teachers’ Day.

Oyo teachers will have Monday off work to mark Teachers’ Day.

Teachers in Oyo State have been given Monday off work as the government declares October 5 a work-free day to mark this year’s Teachers’ Day.

Oyo State has declared Monday, October 5, a work-free day for teachers.

The break is intended to allow teachers to participate in activities marking the occasion.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every October 5 to recognise teachers and highlight

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Some teachers in Nigeria will not have to report for work on Monday after a state government declared the day work-free to mark this year’s World Teachers' Day and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Day .

The Oyo State Government announced that Monday, October 5, 2026, will be a work-free day for all teachers across the state.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde.

Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde.

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According to the government, the decision is intended to allow teachers to participate fully in activities organised to mark the occasion and celebrate their contribution to education and human development.

The government also said the break would allow teachers to reflect on developments in the education sector and strengthen unity among members of the profession.

It congratulated teachers across the state and reaffirmed its commitment to policies and programmes aimed at improving their welfare and professional development.

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5 to recognise the contribution of teachers and draw attention to the importance of supporting the teaching profession.

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The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO/International Labour Organisation (ILO) Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The recommendation established international standards around teachers’ rights and responsibilities, as well as their preparation, recruitment, employment and working conditions. The 2026 celebration marks 60 years since the adoption of the 1966 recommendation.

UNESCO says this year’s observance will focus on protecting and advancing the status of teachers as the profession faces new challenges, including the impact of digital technology, climate change, migration and changing demands in education.

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The global theme for 2026 is “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

While World Teachers’ Day is an international observance, the NUT Day being marked in Nigeria, is also used to recognise teachers and highlight their role in the country’s education system.