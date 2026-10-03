MSS Event Tech Academy graduates over 60 students, building a new generation of event technology professionals

Graduates of the inaugural MSS Event Tech Academy pose with Mobile Screens and Sound Limited and KolaDaisi University officials during the graduation ceremony in Lagos

Graduates of the inaugural MSS Event Tech Academy pose with Mobile Screens and Sound Limited and KolaDaisi University officials during the graduation ceremony in Lagos

Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), in partnership with KolaDaisi University, graduates over 60 students from its inaugural Event Tech Academy, equipping young professionals with practical skills for Nigeria's growing event technology industry.

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Tuesday, 29th September 2026 — Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), a leading event technology and production company, in partnership with KolaDaisi University, has graduated over 60 students from the inaugral MSS Event Tech Academy, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to developing skilled professionals for Nigeria’s growing events and entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The graduating students completed a 10-week intensive training programme across one of six specialised departments: LED Screen Engineering; Sound Engineering; Camera Craft and Video Production; Light Design and Control; Event Management and Production; and Rigging and Trussing.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Managing Director of Mobile Screens and Sound Limited, encouraged the graduates to view the milestone as the beginning of their continued professional development.

“Graduation should not be seen as the end of learning, but as the beginning of a lifelong journey of growth. The event technology industry continues to evolve, and as technology advances, so must our knowledge, creativity and capacity to adapt. I encourage every one of our graduates to remain curious, keep learning, and continue to sharpen their craft. We are proud of what you have achieved, but we are even more excited about what you will go on to become.”

Held at Darlington Hall in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, the ceremony also served as a practical demonstration of the technical and practical skills acquired throughout the academy. The graduates took responsibility for the event’s technical and production delivery, including event management, LED screens, sound, lighting and camera operations, giving them the opportunity to apply their skills in a live production environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recognition of outstanding performance, the five best graduating students will receive employment opportunities with MSS, providing them with a direct pathway into the event technology industry.

Prof. Olajumoke Morenikeji, Vice-Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, highlighted the importance of initiatives that connect education with the realities of the professional world. She remarked, "At KolaDaisi University, we believe strongly that the university must remain connected to the realities of the world beyond the classroom. Education must prepare our students not just to seek employment, but also to create value, solve problems, and create opportunities for themselves. This is why initiatives like the MSS Event Tech Academy are important."

The inaugural Academy comes as MSS prepares to mark its 20th anniversary in October, following two decades of work across Nigeria’s event technology and production landscape. During this period, the company has built expertise across the technical and creative disciplines required to deliver major events and live experiences, while contributing to the growth and professionalisation of the sector.

The Academy extends this industry experience into skills development, creating a structured platform through which MSS can share its knowledge and help build the talent pipeline for the industry’s future.

At the ceremony, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Managing Director of MSS; Prof. Olajumoke Morenikeji, Vice Chancellor of KolaDaisi University; and Olasunmbo Obaseki, President and Directorate of Advancement & Alumni Relations, KolaDaisi University, jointly presented certificates to the graduating students, recognising their successful completion of the programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For MSS, the graduation marks both the culmination of its first Academy and the beginning of a longer term investment in the people who will shape the future of Nigeria’s event technology industry.

About Mobile Screens and Sound Limited

MSS is a leading event technology company with 20 years of experience, playing diverse roles across Nigeria’s event technology ecosystem. Through its expertise, innovative solutions and commitment to professional development, MSS contributes to the growth of the events industry while equipping emerging professionals with the skills to thrive in it.