Advertisement

MSS Event Tech Academy graduates over 60 students, building a new generation of event technology professionals

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:37 - 03 October 2026
Graduates of the inaugural MSS Event Tech Academy pose with Mobile Screens and Sound Limited and KolaDaisi University officials during the graduation ceremony in Lagos
Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), in partnership with KolaDaisi University, graduates over 60 students from its inaugural Event Tech Academy, equipping young professionals with practical skills for Nigeria's growing event technology industry.
Advertisement

LAGOS, NIGERIATuesday, 29th September 2026 — Mobile Screens and Sound Limited (MSS), a leading  event technology and production company, in partnership with KolaDaisi University, has graduated over 60 students from the inaugral MSS Event Tech Academy, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to developing skilled professionals for Nigeria’s growing events and entertainment industry. 

Advertisement

The graduating students completed a 10-week intensive training programme across one of six specialised  departments: LED Screen Engineering; Sound Engineering; Camera Craft and Video Production; Light  Design and Control; Event Management and Production; and Rigging and Trussing. 

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Managing Director of Mobile Screens  and Sound Limited, encouraged the graduates to view the milestone as the beginning of their continued  professional development. 

“Graduation should not be seen as the end of learning, but as the beginning of a lifelong journey of growth.  The event technology industry continues to evolve, and as technology advances, so must our knowledge,  creativity and capacity to adapt. I encourage every one of our graduates to remain curious, keep learning,  and continue to sharpen their craft. We are proud of what you have achieved, but we are even more excited  about what you will go on to become.” 

Held at Darlington Hall in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, the ceremony also served as a practical  demonstration of the technical and practical skills acquired throughout the academy. The graduates took  responsibility for the event’s technical and production delivery, including event management, LED screens,  sound, lighting and camera operations, giving them the opportunity to apply their skills in a live production  environment. 

Advertisement

In recognition of outstanding performance, the five best graduating students will receive employment  opportunities with MSS, providing them with a direct pathway into the event technology industry.  

Prof. Olajumoke Morenikeji, Vice-Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, highlighted the importance of  initiatives that connect education with the realities of the professional world. She remarked, "At KolaDaisi  University, we believe strongly that the university must remain connected to the realities of the world  beyond the classroom. Education must prepare our students not just to seek employment, but also to  create value, solve problems, and create opportunities for themselves. This is why initiatives like the MSS  Event Tech Academy are important."  

The inaugural Academy comes as MSS prepares to mark its 20th anniversary in October, following two  decades of work across Nigeria’s event technology and production landscape. During this period, the  company has built expertise across the technical and creative disciplines required to deliver major  events and live experiences, while contributing to the growth and professionalisation of the sector. 

The Academy extends this industry experience into skills development, creating a structured platform  through which MSS can share its knowledge and help build the talent pipeline for the industry’s future. 

At the ceremony, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Managing Director of MSS; Prof. Olajumoke Morenikeji, Vice Chancellor of KolaDaisi University; and Olasunmbo Obaseki, President and Directorate of Advancement  & Alumni Relations, KolaDaisi University, jointly presented certificates to the graduating students,  recognising their successful completion of the programme. 

Advertisement

For MSS, the graduation marks both the culmination of its first Academy and the beginning of a longer term investment in the people who will shape the future of Nigeria’s event technology industry.   

About Mobile Screens and Sound Limited 

MSS is a leading event technology company with 20 years of experience, playing diverse roles across  Nigeria’s event technology ecosystem. Through its expertise, innovative solutions and commitment to  professional development, MSS contributes to the growth of the events industry while equipping  emerging professionals with the skills to thrive in it.

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
MSS Event Tech Academy graduates over 60 students, building a new generation of event technology professionals
Lifestyle
03.10.2026
MSS Event Tech Academy graduates over 60 students, building a new generation of event technology professionals
Why some Nigerian businesses get trusted on social media instantly, and others never do
Lifestyle
03.10.2026
Why some Nigerian businesses get trusted on social media instantly, and others never do
How Eedris Abdulkareem forced American rapper 50 Cent to flee Nigeria over a single plane seat
Entertainment
03.10.2026
How Eedris Abdulkareem forced American rapper 50 Cent to flee Nigeria over a single plane seat
Odumodu
Entertainment
03.10.2026
Nigerian artiste Odumodu Blvck explains why he wants his wife to outlive him.
Kidnappers demand ₦950m ransom to release 19 NYSC members abducted on their way to camp
News
03.10.2026
Kidnappers demand ₦950m ransom to release 19 NYSC members abducted on their way to camp
Nigerian man who begs for a living in Italy reveals all his achievements back home
News
03.10.2026
Nigerian man who begs for a living in Italy reveals all his achievements back home