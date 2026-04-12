Ceasefire talks between US and Iran in jeopardy as both nations pull out of Islamabad talks

Ceasefire talks between US and Iran in jeopardy as both nations pull out of Islamabad talks

‘We leave with our final offer’: US-Iran nuclear talks collapse after 21-hour marathon in Islamabad

US Vice President JD Vance says nuclear negotiations with Iran in Islamabad ended without a deal after 21 hours of talks.

High-level negotiations between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough after nearly 21 hours of marathon talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, with both sides failing to resolve key disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security issues.

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Speaking after the discussions, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the negotiations concluded without an agreement, adding that Washington had presented what he described as its “final offer” to Tehran.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance

According to Vance, the United States insisted on firm guarantees that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons capability as part of any long-term peace arrangement.

After 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said US-Iran negotiations ended without a deal, with key disagreements over the nuclear programme and regional issues, as Washington presented its “final offer,” which Iran did not accept. pic.twitter.com/wbAzpNtKWU — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 12, 2026

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However, Iranian negotiators reportedly declined to accept the terms, leading to a deadlock after hours of discussions.

The meeting in Islamabad was part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising tensions following recent military confrontations and a fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Officials familiar with the talks said the main sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Washington has long demanded that Tehran provide verifiable assurances that its nuclear programme will not lead to the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran, on the other hand, maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly for civilian purposes, including energy production and scientific research.

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Beyond nuclear issues, negotiators also discussed wider regional concerns, including Iran’s military influence across the Middle East and security in the Strait of Hormuz , one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors.

Iran reportedly pushed for broader sanctions relief and access to frozen financial assets as part of any agreement, while the United States emphasised security guarantees and limits on Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Despite the failure to reach a deal, diplomats suggested that negotiations may not be entirely over, with mediators encouraging both sides to keep diplomatic channels open.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan negotiated the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran

Pakistan, which hosted the talks, has urged continued dialogue to prevent a return to military escalation in the region.

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The collapse of the talks leaves the future of the fragile ceasefire uncertain and raises concerns about the possibility of renewed tensions if diplomatic efforts stall.

Analysts warn that any escalation between Washington and Tehran could have significant global consequences, particularly for energy markets and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.