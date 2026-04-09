“Our finger is on the trigger”: Netanyahu says Israel ready to resume war despite ceasefire
Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that Israel is prepared to resume military action at any moment despite the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
Speaking during a public address, Netanyahu said Israel remains committed to achieving its remaining war objectives and will pursue them either through diplomatic agreements or renewed fighting if necessary.
“Israel is stronger than ever. This is the bottom line of the campaign up until now,” Netanyahu said.
He stressed that although a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been announced, the development does not signal the end of the broader conflict in the region. According to Netanyahu, Israel had anticipated the possibility of a ceasefire but remains cautious about its implications.
“As you know, a two-week ceasefire has been announced between the U.S. and Iran. We were not surprised at the last moment,” he said.
However, he emphasised that the truce should not be mistaken for a conclusion to the war.
“This is not the end of the war. This is a step to achieve all the objectives,” Netanyahu added.
The Israeli leader also issued a direct warning about Israel’s military readiness, stating that the country is fully prepared to return to combat operations if circumstances demand it.
“We are ready to resume the fighting at any moment. Our finger is on the trigger,” he declared.
Benjamin Netanyahu rejects President Trump’s ceasefire and says the war will continue against Iran at any time he chooses.— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 8, 2026
Netanyahu says he will achieve his objectives through further military action under his command.
“We are ready to resume the fighting at any moment.”
“Our… pic.twitter.com/lsYoXVO4gb
His remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East following weeks of military escalation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The temporary ceasefire announced between Washington and Tehran is intended to create space for negotiations aimed at preventing a wider regional conflict.
Despite the pause in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, Israel has continued to signal that it will independently pursue its security objectives.
Netanyahu’s comments reflect Israel’s position that the current ceasefire does not resolve the underlying security threats it believes remain in the region.
With regional tensions still high, Netanyahu’s message appears aimed at both reassuring Israelis of the country’s military readiness and warning adversaries that Israel remains prepared to act decisively if its objectives are not met.