‘Open the Strait or live in hell’: Trump threatens to destroy Iranian power plants in latest ultimatum

Donald Trump threatens strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran after posting an expletive-laden message warning the country to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face major U.S. strikes.

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In a social media post on Sunday, Trump declared that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” in Iran, suggesting that American forces could target key infrastructure if the waterway remains closed.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote. He followed the statement with a direct warning: “Open the… Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!”

The post ended with the unexpected line, “Praise be to Allah.”

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The threat comes amid an escalating military confrontation between the United States, its regional ally Israel, and Iran, which has intensified in recent weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central flashpoint in the conflict. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping routes and carries a significant share of the world’s oil supply. Disruptions to traffic through the strait have already rattled global energy markets and raised concerns about economic fallout.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran reopen the passage, arguing that blocking it threatens global commerce. The latest message appears to set a deadline for Tehran to comply before potential U.S. military action targeting energy and transport infrastructure.

Reports indicate that the president has previously warned that if Iran fails to reopen the strait, the country could face strikes on power plants, bridges, and other critical facilities.

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The message was widely seen as one of Trump’s most aggressive public statements since the conflict escalated earlier this year. It also drew attention for its blunt language and religious reference at the end of the post.

The tensions follow recent military developments, including the rescue of U.S. pilots whose aircraft had been downed in Iranian territory during the ongoing hostilities.

Iranian officials have condemned Washington’s rhetoric, warning that further attacks on the country’s infrastructure could provoke wider retaliation across the region.

With the deadline approaching, global attention is now focused on whether diplomatic efforts will prevail or whether the standoff could trigger another escalation in the already volatile conflict.

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