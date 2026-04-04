Iran rejects America's proposal for 48-hour ceasefire as tensions escalate in ongoing conflict

Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire conveyed through diplomatic back channels, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran has rejected a proposal from the United States for a 48-hour ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict that has sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East.

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According to reports from Iranian media, Tehran declined the offer after the proposal was reportedly conveyed through diplomatic back channels by a third-party country acting as an intermediary.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 “For the first time in history: America requests a 48-hour truce, and Iran responds with ‘no.’ An unprecedented humiliation for America.” pic.twitter.com/HkI86utbfa — Global Insight Journal (@GlobalIJournal) April 4, 2026

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency cited a source familiar with the matter as saying the United States had proposed a temporary pause in hostilities, but the Iranian government rejected the plan.

The reported proposal would have created a brief two-day ceasefire aimed at halting military operations and potentially opening a window for negotiations or humanitarian arrangements.

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However, Iranian officials reportedly decided not to accept the offer, signalling that the country is not prepared to pause the fighting at this stage of the conflict.

The United States has not officially confirmed the ceasefire proposal or Iran’s reported rejection.

The development comes as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate following a series of military exchanges involving U.S. forces and regional allies.

The conflict intensified earlier this year after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iranian military infrastructure, prompting retaliatory attacks and raising fears of a wider regional war.

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The possibility of even a short ceasefire had been viewed as a potential opportunity to reduce tensions and allow diplomatic channels to reopen.

A temporary pause in fighting could also have allowed humanitarian operations or rescue missions linked to the ongoing military confrontations.

However, Tehran’s rejection of the proposal suggests that hostilities between the sides are unlikely to slow in the immediate future.

The situation has also raised concerns about the impact on global energy markets, as the conflict threatens shipping routes and oil infrastructure in the region.

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Several countries have urged restraint and called for renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent the conflict from expanding further.