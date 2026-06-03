110 Nigerians face deportation as US names West Africans targeted in crackdown

The United States has confirmed plans to deport 110 Nigerians linked to fraud, smuggling and violent crime cases, the highest figure recorded among West African countries.

Nigeria recorded the highest number of deportees in West Africa, followed by Liberia, Ghana and Senegal.

Those listed for removal reportedly have convictions linked to fraud, smuggling and violent crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that 110 Nigerians are set to be deported as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown targeting West African nationals, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of deportees in the sub-region.

The figures were published by the DHS under its West Africa Operations Watch initiative, which lists 355 individuals from across West Africa scheduled for removal. Nigeria's 110 accounts for nearly a third of the total, ahead of Liberia with 94, Ghana with 30 and Senegal with 19.

United States Department of Homeland Security

The full breakdown includes 15 Cameroonians, 14 Gambians, 14 Ivorians, 12 Mauritanians, 11 Cape Verdeans, nine Burkinabes, eight Nigeriens, six Guineans, six Togolese, five Malians and one each from Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why they are being deported

Those listed for removal include individuals with prior criminal convictions ranging from fraud and smuggling to violent crimes.

The DHS has prioritised expedited removal for those with criminal records as part of a broader global immigration enforcement push that has now extended to dozens of countries.

The names and photographs of all 355 individuals have been published on the DHS website.

How the deportations work

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US has been using an existing agreement with Ghana as a logistical hub for the West African removals, relying on the ECOWAS free movement protocol to move deportees across the region.

The removals form part of a broader immigration enforcement campaign by US authorities.

Those flown into Accra are either transported by bus or repatriated directly to their home countries with embassy assistance.

Nigeria's government, however, have stood their ground. Unlike Sierra Leone and Ghana, which have cooperated with Washington's requests, Abuja has resisted American pressure to accept third-party nationals, non-Nigerians the US wants to deport through Nigeria, citing domestic challenges as its reason.

ECOWAS Parliament

Advertisement

Advertisement

The West Africa operation is one strand of a much wider crackdown. The current US administration has dramatically expanded immigration enforcement globally, with removal flights now operating across multiple continents simultaneously.