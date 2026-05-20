Samuel Ugberaese, alias "Putsammy," has been extradited to the United States to face a potential 40-year prison sentence for his alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud network.

Samuel Ugberaese, alias "Putsammy," has been extradited to the United States to face a potential 40-year prison sentence for his alleged role in a multi-million dollar fraud network.

Nigerian man faces 40 years' imprisonment in U.S. jail after being extradited for $1.5 million fraud case

Nigerian man Samuel Ugberaese faces up to 40 years in US prison after extradition over alleged cross-border romance scam and money laundering charges.

Samuel Ugberaese was extradited from Nigeria to the US over alleged romance scam and fraud offences.

US authorities said he and his associates used fake identities and promises to defraud victims, mainly women in America.

If convicted of wire fraud and money laundering charges, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Nigerian man, Samuel Ugberaese, is facing up to 40 years in prison in the United States after being extradited from Nigeria over an alleged cross-border romance fraud scheme.

The arrest was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice in a statement released on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the syndicate used fake identities and emotional manipulation to defraud victims, primarily women in North Carolina, of over $1.5 million between 2014 and 2018.

Ugberaese, also known as “Putsammy”, “Putput”, and “Sammy”, was extradited by the Nigeria Police Force following coordinated efforts between Nigerian and American law enforcement authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the US Department of Justice, the suspect was arrested by FBI agents immediately after arriving in the United States to face charges linked to alleged romance scams and money laundering operations.

READ ALSO: Desmond Elliot withdraws from fourth-term House of Assembly race amid primary tension

Investigators alleged that Ugberaese and members of his network targeted victims, mainly women in the United States, between 2014 and 2018 using fake identities, emotional manipulation, and false promises to obtain money.

The indictment stated that the syndicate allegedly used romance scam techniques “including false stories and promises, to exploit and defraud victims into transferring money on their behalf.”

US prosecutors said a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina first returned the indictment against Ugberaese on January 22, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extradition was made possible through a partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and the U.S. Department of Justice, following the conclusion of legal proceedings in Nigerian courts.

The statement further alleged that the Nigerian suspect worked with Oluwadamilare Kolaogunbule, a naturalised American citizen, to move and conceal proceeds of the alleged fraud through a network of bank accounts.

According to prosecutors, some of the accounts were registered under companies presented as export businesses in an attempt to disguise the origin and ownership of the funds.

Ugberaese is currently facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum penalty of 40 years in prison,” the US Department of Justice said.

A US magistrate judge, Brian Myers, has reportedly ordered that Ugberaese remain in custody pending trial.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier disclosed that the extradition followed the completion of legal proceedings between both countries.

The indictment alleges that Ugberaese used shell export businesses and a network of accounts to disguise the origin of the stolen funds.

Force spokesman Anthony Placid said investigations showed the alleged criminal operation specifically targeted victims in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the case became public, Ugberaese was known on Nigerian social media circles for his flashy lifestyle and luxury displays online.

The US Department of Justice, however, stressed that the suspect remains innocent until proven guilty in court.