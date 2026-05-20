Nigerian man faces 40 years' imprisonment in U.S. jail after being extradited for $1.5 million fraud case
Samuel Ugberaese was extradited from Nigeria to the US over alleged romance scam and fraud offences.
US authorities said he and his associates used fake identities and promises to defraud victims, mainly women in America.
If convicted of wire fraud and money laundering charges, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
A Nigerian man, Samuel Ugberaese, is facing up to 40 years in prison in the United States after being extradited from Nigeria over an alleged cross-border romance fraud scheme.
The arrest was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice in a statement released on Tuesday.
Ugberaese, also known as “Putsammy”, “Putput”, and “Sammy”, was extradited by the Nigeria Police Force following coordinated efforts between Nigerian and American law enforcement authorities.
According to the US Department of Justice, the suspect was arrested by FBI agents immediately after arriving in the United States to face charges linked to alleged romance scams and money laundering operations.
Investigators alleged that Ugberaese and members of his network targeted victims, mainly women in the United States, between 2014 and 2018 using fake identities, emotional manipulation, and false promises to obtain money.
The indictment stated that the syndicate allegedly used romance scam techniques “including false stories and promises, to exploit and defraud victims into transferring money on their behalf.”
US prosecutors said a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina first returned the indictment against Ugberaese on January 22, 2021.
The statement further alleged that the Nigerian suspect worked with Oluwadamilare Kolaogunbule, a naturalised American citizen, to move and conceal proceeds of the alleged fraud through a network of bank accounts.
According to prosecutors, some of the accounts were registered under companies presented as export businesses in an attempt to disguise the origin and ownership of the funds.
Ugberaese is currently facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and another count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
“If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum penalty of 40 years in prison,” the US Department of Justice said.
A US magistrate judge, Brian Myers, has reportedly ordered that Ugberaese remain in custody pending trial.
The Nigeria Police Force had earlier disclosed that the extradition followed the completion of legal proceedings between both countries.
Force spokesman Anthony Placid said investigations showed the alleged criminal operation specifically targeted victims in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Before the case became public, Ugberaese was known on Nigerian social media circles for his flashy lifestyle and luxury displays online.
The US Department of Justice, however, stressed that the suspect remains innocent until proven guilty in court.
The agency also acknowledged the role played by Nigeria’s Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in facilitating the extradition process.