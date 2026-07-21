EL-Lab Medical Diagnostics and Research Centre secures ReAccreditation to ISO 15189:2022

EL Lab reinforces its position as a trusted provider of medical testing services within Lagos and the broader Nigerian healthcare system

EL Lab reinforces its position as a trusted provider of medical testing services within Lagos and the broader Nigerian healthcare system

EL-Lab, a leading Medical diagnostic centre in Lagos, earns renewed Accreditation from the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS), affirming its continued technical competence in medical laboratory testing.

A medical diagnostic centre with branches across Lagos, EL-Lab is the First Indigenous medical laboratory in Nigeria to attain the ISO 15189 status in Nigeria ten years ago. To date, Nigeria may have fewer than 50 medical laboratories in both public and private categories that meet this standard.

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EL-LAB has maintained this accreditation status for ten (10) years and currently holds this qualification from two (2) accreditation bodies in Nigeria, namely the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) and the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS).

This achievement of reaccreditation and transition to ISO 15189:2022 for Medical testing, following a rigorous reassessment by the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS), confirms that EL-Lab continues to meet the requirements of ISO 15189:2022, the internationally recognised standard governing quality and competence in medical laboratories. It sets out requirements covering everything from sample handling and testing procedures to staff competence and quality management, giving patients, clinicians, and partner institutions confidence in the accuracy and reliability of results.

For a medical diagnostic laboratory, reaccreditation is no small feat. It requires laboratories to demonstrate, through an independent and thorough assessment, that their systems, processes, and personnel consistently deliver results in line with international best practice. NiNAS, as Nigeria's national accreditation body, conducts these assessments to ensure that accredited laboratories maintain the standards necessary for both local and global recognition.

By retaining this accreditation, EL Lab reinforces its position as a trusted provider of medical testing services within Lagos and the broader Nigerian healthcare system.

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Speaking on this, the Managing Director of EL-Lab, Dr Elochukwu Adibo mni, said: “This achievement reflects the laboratory's commitment to quality assurance, staff training, and process improvement, factors that lead to more reliable outcomes for patients and referring clinicians”.

For more information about EL-Lab Medical Diagnostics, visit their website: https://el-lab.org/