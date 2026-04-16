'Free visa is not the same as visa free' —Ghana's foreign minister breaks down the difference amid rising concerns

Ghana clarifies its new free visa policy for Africans, stressing that travellers will still undergo screening despite not paying visa fees.

Ghana will offer free visas to African nationals from May 25, 2026, as part of a Pan-African policy shift.



Officials clarified that “free visa” does not mean visa-free entry, as applications and screening remain mandatory.



Authorities say strict vetting will continue, with the right to deny entry to applicants who fail security checks.

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Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stepped in to clarify what the country's newly announced free visa policy actually means, and, perhaps more importantly, what it does not mean for immigration into the country.

The clarification follows an announcement made on April 6 by President John Dramani Mahama, who declared that Ghana will offer free visas to all African nationals starting May 25, 2026, a date deliberately chosen to coincide with Africa Day.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The disclosure was made at the end of a bilateral meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Peduase Lodge, and was framed as a Pan-Africanist milestone.

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"As a cradle of Pan-Africanism, Ghana believes it has a historic responsibility to remain open to Africans from across our continent," Mahama said, invoking the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and Ghana's long-held identity as a symbol of African unity.

The free visa policy is part of a broader e-visa reform programme scheduled to roll out next month, under which non-African nationals will pay approximately $250 to apply.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) along with Ghana President John Dramani Mahama (right)

The announcement, however, sparked immediate concern among Ghanaians who read it as an open-border policy, one that could lead to a surge in immigration from across the continent. That reading, the foreign minister says, is a misunderstanding.

"Free visa does not equal visa free. The two don't mean the same," Ablakwa said. "I've seen a lot of misconceptions out there, people say 'oh, then we are going to be swamped,' because they are confusing free visa with visa free."

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The distinction, he explained, is straightforward, stating that African travellers will simply be exempted from paying the visa fee that other nationalities will be charged. The application process itself remains fully intact.

Applicants will still be required to apply online, submit the necessary documentation, and pass vetting by consular officers.

Ghana's screening system is linked to multiple international criminal databases, and anyone with a criminal record or whose intentions cannot be clearly established will still be denied entry. "We still reserve a right to stop you," Ablakwa made clear.

'Free Visa' is different from 'Visa Free' – Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explains Ghana's visa-free entry for all Africans. pic.twitter.com/ZlygMeQQqg — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 15, 2026

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