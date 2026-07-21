"We are here to serve Deltans together" — Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stops newly sworn-in Commissioner Moses Ogodo from kneeling in gratitude during an emotional swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Asaba

"We are here to serve Deltans together" — Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stops newly sworn-in Commissioner Moses Ogodo from kneeling in gratitude during an emotional swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Asaba

VIDEO: Newly appointed Delta commissioner breaks down in tears, kneels before Governor Oborevwori after swearing-in

Delta State Commissioner Moses Ogodo broke down in tears and attempted to kneel before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori after his swearing-in. The governor stopped him, saying, "Don't kneel down for me."

Moses Ogodo became emotional and cried after being sworn in as a Delta State commissioner.

He attempted to kneel before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, but the governor immediately stopped him.

Oborevwori told him, "Don't kneel down for me. Stand up. We are here to serve Deltans together."

A video of the emotional moment has since gone viral, drawing reactions across social media.

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A dramatic moment played out at the Delta State Government House in Asaba after newly appointed Commissioner, Moses Ogodo, became overwhelmed with emotion during his swearing-in ceremony.

Shortly after taking the oath of office on Monday, Ogodo broke down in tears and moved to kneel before Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a way of showing appreciation for the appointment.

But the governor quickly stopped him.

𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢: 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 𝗸𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗶 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴-𝗶𝗻



Credit: Facebook | Ossai Ovie Success

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"Don't kneel down for me. Stand up. We are here to serve Deltans together," Oborevwori told the emotional commissioner.

The moment drew loud applause from guests and government officials who witnessed the ceremony.

The incident was later shared by the Governor's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, in a post on Tuesday.

According to him, the event reflected the governor's leadership style and humility.

"Tears Of Joy As Delta Governor Oborevwori Swears In Moses Ogodo as Commissioner," he wrote.

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"It was a moment of tears of joy at the Government House, Asaba, as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori swore in Hon Moses Ogodo as Commissioner."

He added that emotions ran even higher when Ogodo attempted to kneel after taking the oath.

"The atmosphere became emotional when the new Commissioner moved to kneel down in appreciation to the Governor after taking the oath."

Ossai explained that the governor immediately discouraged the gesture.

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"But Governor Oborevwori quickly stopped him, saying: 'Don't kneel down for me. Stand up. We are here to serve Deltans together.'"

He concluded by praising the governor's reaction.

"That's leadership. That's humility. That's M.O.R.E Agenda in action," he added.

A video from the ceremony shows Ogodo wiping tears from his face before walking towards the governor. As he tried to kneel, Oborevwori gestured for him to remain standing. The two then exchanged a handshake as those present applauded the moment.

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