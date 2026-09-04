The talent was always here; we just handed over the tools

Ask what Africa needs, and you will get a hundred answers. Ask who is going to do the work, and the answer has been in the room the whole time.

Africa is home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population. Every month, around one million young Africans enter the labour market, yet formal opportunities remain limited. At the same time, employers continue to grapple with skills gaps in some of the very fields expected to shape the future of work.

The result is an apparent contradiction: a continent rich in human potential, while businesses and industries search for the skills they need to grow.

Perhaps the question, then, is not whether Africa has the talent. It is whether enough people have access to the skills, tools and opportunities that allow that talent to translate into economic value.

At ALX, this idea sits at the heart of our work: the talent is already here.

When people are equipped with relevant skills, exposed to real-world problems and given the confidence to apply what they have learned, the outcome does not have to be limited to securing a conventional job.

For some, it means entering a new industry. For others, it means earning more, progressing in an existing career, working remotely across borders or building a company of their own. And sometimes, the impact extends beyond the individual entirely, creating businesses, jobs and solutions for the communities around them.

The experiences of ALX learners and alumni across Africa offer a glimpse of what that can look like.

For Elizabeth Okullow, it meant entrepreneurship

Today, she is the co-founder of Aquamanara, an agritech venture using technology to tackle challenges in Africa’s aquaculture sector. Her ambition now extends beyond building a successful company: the venture aims to create 500 jobs across Africa.

For David Mutune, building new skills opened the door to a career he had been working towards

Looking for a way to strengthen his capabilities quickly, David took the opportunity to upskill and ultimately turned that learning journey into a role at Amazon.

For Tracy Gichohi, the change was both financial and personal

She had been working a demanding Monday-to-Saturday schedule when she decided to invest in building new skills. The move eventually helped her secure a role that tripled her income while giving her something equally valuable: more control over her time.

Mercy Reuben Olowojoba found progress within the career she already had

She applied what she had learned directly to her work in healthcare. The result was greater responsibility and progression, eventually earning a promotion to manage two hospital facilities.

Different people. Different starting points. Different definitions of progress.

What connects their experiences is not a single career pathway, but access: access to relevant skills, to tools, to a community and to the belief that their circumstances did not have to define the limits of their ambition.

Their stories also challenge a narrow definition of what investment in African talent can achieve.

Skills development is often discussed in terms of the number of people trained or the number of programmes completed. Those measures matter, but the more important question comes afterwards: what are people able to do with what they have learned?

Can they earn more? Can they progress? Can they build businesses? Can they solve problems in their communities? Can they create opportunities for somebody else?

Elizabeth, David, Tracy and Mercy offer four answers to those questions. Across Africa, many more young people are writing their own.

Africa’s talent does not need to be discovered. It is already here.

The opportunity is to ensure it has what it needs to build what comes next.