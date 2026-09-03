Ogogo’s daughter pens heartfelt appreciation to Senator Yayi after father’s death

Kira, daughter of the late actor, Taiwo Hassan, penned a letter of appreciation to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, acknowledging his support for her father and the family throughout his illness and treatment.

Ogogo’s daughter Kira Taiwo, reveals how Senator Yayi supported her father during his illness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kira Taiwo says family will never forget Senator Yayi’s kindness to late father Ogogo

Ogogo’s daughter prays for Senator Yayi after he stood by the family during father’s treatment

In the letter, Kira, on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the senator for standing by the actor during what she described as one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

“From the very beginning of his difficult journey, you stood by him and by our family,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She recalled how the family faced uncertainty and fear while seeking the best possible treatment for their father, noting that the senator’s intervention gave them hope and strength.

Kira said Senator Yayi went beyond offering assistance, as he showed genuine concern for her father, followed his treatment journey, and continued to support the family.

“You did not simply offer assistance; you genuinely stood with him,” she wrote.

Although their efforts, medical care, prayers, and support could not save their beloved father, Kira said the family considered it important to recognise those who stood by him when he needed support the most.

“Senator, you were one of those people. Thank you for standing by Alhaji Chief Taiwo Al-Hassan Babatunde. Thank you for standing by our family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also prayed for Senator Yayi’s continued good health, long life, wisdom, and success, asking Almighty Allah to reward his kindness as Sadagah.

Kira concluded the emotional letter with a prayer for her late father, asking Allah to grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the strength to bear his loss.