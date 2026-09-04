Topicals founder Olamide Olowe steps down as CEO after five years, remaining with the company to help shape its long-term vision and global growth

Topicals founder Olamide Olowe steps down as CEO after five years, remaining with the company to help shape its long-term vision and global growth

Meet the former Fenty Beauty executive taking over from Nigerian founder Olamide Olowe

Topicals founder Olamide Olowe has stepped down as CEO, handing over to former Fenty Beauty executive Sukiana Chancy as the skincare brand plans expansion across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Olamide Olowe has stepped down as CEO of skincare brand Topicals after five years but will remain actively involved in the company.

Former Fenty Beauty executive Sukiana Chancy has been appointed the new CEO to lead the next phase of growth.

Chancy will oversee Topicals' expansion across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, with Nigeria already serving as one of the brand's African markets.

Topicals has raised more than $22 million, attracted investors like Rema and Angel Reese, and remains one of Sephora's most popular skincare brands among Gen Z shoppers.

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Nigerian entrepreneur Olamide Olowe is entering a new chapter at skincare brand Topicals, five years after launching one of the fastest-growing beauty companies in the world.

The founder has officially stepped down as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), handing over the role to Sukiana Chancy, a former senior executive at Fenty Beauty, Rihanna's

While she's no longer the CEO, Olowe isn't leaving the company. Instead, she'll continue working closely on the brand's daily operations while focusing more on telling Topicals' story, strengthening its community and pushing the company's long-term vision.

Speaking to Business of Fashion, Olowe explained why she decided to bring in someone with more global operating experience.

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"I wanted to partner with someone who has worked their way up through marketing, built a global brand, and managed a profit-and-loss sheet much larger than ours."

For many founders, stepping aside from the CEO role can be difficult, but it's becoming increasingly common for startups looking to scale internationally. Bringing in experienced executives often helps companies expand into new markets while founders focus on product innovation, brand identity and strategy.

Former Fenty Beauty executive to lead global expansion

Former Fenty Beauty executive Sukiana Chancy takes over as CEO, leading Topicals' expansion across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

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Chancy joins Topicals after helping oversee skincare, haircare and fragrance businesses at Fenty Beauty, one of the world's biggest celebrity beauty brands.

Her first assignment won't be a small one.

She will lead Topicals' expansion into the Middle East, Europe, and even more countries across Africa.

Nigeria is already one of the African markets where the brand has a presence through Beauty Hut, but the company now wants to deepen its footprint across the continent.

Explaining her vision, Chancy said:

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"My role is creating more infrastructure to help amplify [the message] and bring it to as many eyeballs and faces as possible."

Another Nigerian making global headlines

Olamide Olowe builds Topicals into one of Sephora's top skincare brands for Gen Z, raising more than $22 million in funding since its launch in 2020.

Olowe's journey has become another example of Nigerians making waves internationally, especially in technology, beauty and entrepreneurship.

She launched Topicals in 2020 with a mission to create skincare products for chronic skin conditions while making conversations around skin health less stigmatised.

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Since then, the company has become one of Sephora's standout skincare brands among Gen Z shoppers and has raised more than $22 million from investors.

Earlier this year, the company also changed its fundraising strategy, bringing celebrities and cultural figures on board as investors instead of relying only on traditional venture capital.

Speaking on that decision earlier this year, Olowe said:

"Investors are pulling back their belief in Black-owned … businesses. We are really proud that other people who have capital in the culture want [our kind of business] to grow."

She added: "The ability to grow is stifled because they [Black-owned brands] are seen as brands that are only for black people."

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Among those backing Topicals are WNBA star Angel Reese and Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Rema, who is not only an investor but also serves as a creative partner as the brand tries to reach younger consumers and more male skincare users.