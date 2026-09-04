Rita Edochie, Joke Silva share heartwarming moment as Nollywood stars honour late Onyeka Onwenu

Nollywood veterans Rita Edochie and Joke Silva shared a heartwarming moment as Nollywood actors gathered to honour late singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu, two years after her death.

Joke Silva and Rita Edochie shared a warm hug at Onyeka Onwenu’s remembrance, delighting fans who praised the veteran actresses’ reunion.

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Joke Silva recalled her AMAA experience with Onyeka Onwenu, describing the late singer and actress as a disciplinarian who demanded respect.

Onyeka Onwenu’s legacy was celebrated with tributes, performances of her hit songs and reflections on her final movie appearance in Properties of the Gods

The gathering celebrated the life, career and enduring legacy of Onwenu, fondly called the Elegant Stallion, whose career spanned music, acting, journalism, broadcasting and public service.

At the tribute event, the atmosphere turned warm when Edochie and Silva spotted each other.

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The two actresses shared a long, warm hug, with Silva visibly excited as she spoke to Edochie. Their affectionate reunion quickly caught the attention of fans, who expressed admiration for the veteran actresses and their enduring bond.

The event also offered an opportunity for those who worked with Onwenu to reflect on her impact.

Paying tribute to the late entertainer, Silva recalled an experience she shared with Onwenu when they were both nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Bayelsa. The actresses won in their respective categories for lead actress and lead supporting actress.

Silva also remembered Onwenu as a disciplinarian who demanded respect from those around her.

Joseph Okechukwu, producer of Properties of the Gods, also spoke about his experience working with Onwenu and other actors on the film. The movie features one of Onwenu’s final screen appearances.

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The tribute also featured performances of some of Onwenu’s beloved songs as guests celebrated her music and legacy.