RCCG donates $265,854 to bring 500 Nigerians home from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

The Redeemed Christian Church of God donates $265,854 to support the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks

The Redeemed Christian Church of God donates $265,854 to support the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks

RCCG has donated $265,854 to help evacuate 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa following fresh xenophobic attacks. The Federal Government says over 1,600 Nigerians have already returned home.

RCCG donated $265,854 to fund the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians from South Africa.

The Federal Government has already evacuated 1,640 Nigerians, with 1,385 fully sponsored by the government.

202 Nigerians are still awaiting immigration clearance in South Africa before returning home.

The government says it will continue engaging South African authorities over recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against Nigerians.

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The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has stepped in to support hundreds of Nigerians stranded in South Africa, donating $265,854 to help bring them back home after fresh xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks.

The Federal Government announced on Friday that the donation will pay for 500 one-way flight tickets for Nigerians who have decided to leave South Africa because of the attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, described the donation as a major show of compassion by the church, led by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

According to the ministry, the donation came at a time many Nigerians have been living in fear following another wave of attacks against Africans and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

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Hundreds of Nigerians return home as the Federal Government continues its evacuation programme with support from RCCG and other philanthropic organisations

It said the church's intervention would go a long way in helping Nigerians who simply want to return home safely.

The ministry said: "This gesture further demonstrates the impact that collaboration between faith-based organisations and public institutions can have in addressing social challenges and advancing the common good.

"We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to working with the church’s leadership in South Africa, as the generous donation is deployed to the evacuation of 500 distressed Nigerians."

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The Federal Government began evacuating Nigerians from South Africa on June 10, 2026, after reports of renewed xenophobic violence spread across parts of the country.

So far, 1,640 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated.

Out of that number, the Federal Government fully funded the return of 1,385 people, while 255 others were brought home through donations from private individuals and organisations.

The ministry also revealed that 202 Nigerians are still waiting for final clearance from South Africa's Department of Home Affairs before they can board flights back to Nigeria.

It added: "Our High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg remain open as they continue to reach out through Nigerian Community Associations and other established channels, to assist Nigerians who desire to return home as a result of Xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks."

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The Federal Government said it would continue engaging South African authorities to address what it described as the recurring problem of attacks against Nigerians and other Africans living in the country.

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg coordinate efforts to assist Nigerians who choose to return home

It also stressed that protecting Nigerians abroad remains one of the priorities of President Bola Tinubu's foreign policy under the government's 4Ds agenda, which focuses on Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

The ministry recalled that President Tinubu raised the issue during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Luanda, Angola, on August 30, 2026.

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According to the statement, the President was:

"unequivocal in expressing concern over recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, and calling for urgent collective attention to address the situation."

For decades, Nigerians have built strong reputations across Africa and the world as entrepreneurs, healthcare workers, academics, entertainers, engineers and skilled professionals who contribute significantly to the economies where they live.

However, despite these contributions, Nigerians in South Africa have repeatedly found themselves among victims of xenophobic violence, with several waves of attacks recorded over the years, prompting diplomatic interventions and emergency evacuations.