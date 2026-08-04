UI Law student, teenager win ₦1 million each in maiden Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize

Aremu Goodness Adejare, a first-class University of Ibadan law student, and talented teenager Uzoigwe Miracle, the first-ever winners of the inaugural Pius Oleghe Poetry and Literary Awards

Aremu Goodness Adejare, a first-class University of Ibadan law student, and talented teenager Uzoigwe Miracle, the first-ever winners of the inaugural Pius Oleghe Poetry and Literary Awards

UI law student Aremu Goodness Adejare and teenager Uzoigwe Miracle have won the maiden Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize, earning ₦1 million each after emerging best among over 145 entries.

University of Ibadan law student Aremu Goodness Adejare and teenager Uzoigwe Miracle won ₦1 million each at the maiden Pius Oleghe Poetry and Literary Awards.

More than 145 entries from Nigeria and beyond were judged under the theme "Nigeria of Our Dreams."

Winners will also receive publication opportunities, mentorship, certificates and literary exposure.

Shortlisted poems will be published in the inaugural Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize Anthology, showcasing some of the competition's best works.

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A University of Ibadan law student with a first-class record and a talented teenager have emerged as the first-ever winners of the Pius Oleghe Poetry and Literary Awards, taking home ₦1 million each.

The winners, Aremu Goodness Adejare and Uzoigwe Miracle, came out on top after beating over 145 entries submitted by young writers from Nigeria and other countries.

Miracle won the Young Voices category, which is open to participants aged 12 to 17, while Adejare claimed the Emerging Poets category for writers between 18 and 35 years.

For many young Nigerians struggling to get opportunities in the creative industry, the prize offers more than just cash. The winners also received publication opportunities, certificates of recognition, mentorship and wider literary exposure.

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Adejare is a poet, essayist and a law student at the University of Ibadan, where he currently maintains a first-class academic record.

University of Ibadan law student Aremu Goodness Adejare, winner of the Emerging Poets category (ages 18–35), recognized for his outstanding artistic craftsmanship and engagement with the theme "Nigeria of Our Dreams.

The inaugural competition challenged participants to write around the theme "Nigeria of Our Dreams," attracting entries from across the country and beyond.

The submissions were assessed by an independent panel of respected literary scholars, including Prof. Maria Ajima, Prof. Emmanuel Sule Egya, Prof. Chimalum Nwankwo, Dr Deji Ige and Prof. Chike Okoye.

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The competition was coordinated by award-winning poet and former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Prof. Remi Raji, alongside award-winning playwright Nnamdi Okose, who served as literary directors.

In a statement signed by Raji and Okose, the organisers described the quality of entries as proof that Nigeria is still producing exceptional literary talents.

The statement read: “After careful deliberation, the judges selected the following winners: Category A – Young Voices (12–17 years), winner: Uzoigwe Miracle.

“Uzoigwe Miracle emerged as the winner in the Young Voices category, impressing the judges with exceptional creativity, originality and poetic craftsmanship.

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“Category B – Emerging Poets (18–35 years), winner: Aremu Goodness Adejare. Aremu Goodness Adejare was selected as the winner in the Emerging Poets category in recognition of an outstanding poem distinguished by artistic excellence and thoughtful engagement with the competition theme.”

According to the organisers, the competition is not ending with the announcement of winners.

They disclosed that shortlisted entries will be published in the inaugural Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize Anthology, giving more young writers the opportunity to have their works preserved and read by a wider audience.

Literary director Prof. Remi Raji, alongside an expert panel of judges, celebrated the success of the maiden edition aimed at discovering and amplifying emerging Nigerian poets.

They also thanked everyone who participated, saying the response to the maiden edition shows that Nigerian youths continue to produce remarkable poetry worthy of recognition.

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The organisers added: “As the Pius Oleghe Poetry Prize begins its journey, we remain committed to discovering, nurturing and celebrating literary excellence while creating opportunities for emerging writers to share their work with wider audiences across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.”