Top 10 countries paying highest minimum wages in 2026

Top 10 countries paying the highest minimum wages in the world.

Top 10 countries paying the highest minimum wages in the world.

A look at the top 10 countries paying the highest minimum wages in 2026, including Luxembourg, Australia, Germany and others, with their monthly wage estimates.

Luxembourg has one of the highest statutory minimum wages in the world, with skilled workers earning more than €3,200 monthly.

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Australia’s minimum wage is among the highest hourly rates globally at A$26.44 per hour in 2026.

European countries dominate the list, with Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium among the top earners.

High minimum wages do not automatically mean higher living standards because cost of living differs from country to country.

Minimum wage levels vary significantly across countries, with some nations paying workers thousands of dollars monthly while others rely on sector-based wage agreements instead of a single national minimum wage.

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For this ranking, figures are based on gross statutory minimum wages (before taxes and deductions) converted into approximate monthly amounts. Actual take-home pay differs depending on taxes, cost of living and exchange rates.

It is also important to note that countries such as Switzerland and some Nordic nations are not included because they do not operate a single national minimum wage; instead, wages are often determined through collective bargaining agreements.

1. Luxembourg — $3,100–$3,800 per month

Luxembourg remains one of the countries with the highest statutory minimum wages in the world.

In 2026, the country’s minimum wage is around €2,703.74 ($3,100+) per month for unskilled adult workers, while qualified workers earn about €3,244.48 ($3,700+) per month. The wage is adjusted periodically based on inflation.

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2. Australia — $2,800 per month

Australia’s minimum wage is among the highest globally, although it is calculated hourly and weekly rather than monthly.

From July 2026, Australia’s national minimum wage increased to A$26.44 per hour or A$1,004.90 per week for eligible adult workers. This translates to roughly A$4,300 per month (about $2,800–$2,900) before tax.

3. Ireland — $2,700 per month

Ireland has one of Europe’s highest statutory minimum wages.

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The country’s minimum wage in 2026 is about €2,391 per month, placing it among the top-paying countries globally.

4. Germany — $2,600 per month

Germany’s minimum wage remains one of the highest in Europe.

Workers earning the statutory minimum receive about €2,343 per month in 2026 based on full-time employment calculations.

5. Netherlands — $2,500 per month

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The Netherlands ranks among countries with the strongest minimum wage protections.

Its gross monthly minimum wage is approximately €2,295 in 2026.

6. Belgium — $2,300 per month

Belgium’s minimum wage stands at around €2,112 per month in 2026, placing it among Europe’s highest-paying countries for minimum wage workers.

7. New Zealand — $2,200–$2,300 per month

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New Zealand’s minimum wage is set hourly and is among the highest outside Europe.

The country’s adult minimum wage is around NZ$23.50+ per hour, which translates to roughly NZ$4,000 monthly (around $2,300) depending on working hours and exchange rates.

8. France — $2,100 per month

France’s statutory minimum wage, known as the SMIC, is around €1,823 per month in 2026.

The wage is adjusted regularly to account for inflation and purchasing power changes.

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9. United Kingdom — $1,900–$2,000 per month

The UK’s minimum wage is set hourly and varies by age group.

For eligible adult workers, the rate is around £12+ per hour, translating to roughly £1,900+ monthly for full-time work.

10. Canada — $1,700–$2,000 per month

Canada does not have one universal minimum wage because rates differ between provinces and territories.

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Depending on location, minimum wages range around C$17–C$20+ per hour, which can translate to approximately C$2,700–C$3,400 monthly for full-time workers.

Why these countries pay higher minimum wages

Several factors contribute to higher minimum wage levels, including:

stronger labour protections;

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higher productivity and economic output;

higher cost of living;

stronger worker bargaining systems;

government policies aimed at protecting low-income workers.