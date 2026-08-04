Pay us now or face our wrath – Civil servants tell Finance Minister.

Pay us now or face our wrath – Civil servants tell Finance Minister.

“Pay us now or face our wrath” — Civil servants give FG August 11 deadline, threaten action over unpaid benefits

Federal civil servants have given the FG an August 11 deadline to address unpaid wage award arrears and 40% peculiar allowance, warning of possible action.

Federal civil servants gave the Finance Minister until August 11, 2026 to address their outstanding demands.

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Workers are demanding payment of two months’ unpaid wage award arrears for March and April 2026.

The JNPSNC is also pushing for the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal workers.

The council warned that failure to resolve the issues could lead to further action by workers.

Federal civil servants have given the Federal Government until August 11, 2026 to address their outstanding welfare demands, warning that failure to act could trigger a confrontation with workers.

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The warning was issued by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), which accused the government of delaying action on key issues affecting public servants, including unpaid wage award arrears and the implementation of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance.

According to a report by Vanguard, the council, in a letter dated July 31, 2026, requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to resolve the issues.

The workers said they had written previous letters to the minister’s office but had yet to receive a response.

Finance Minister, Taiwo Oyedele

One of the major issues raised by the council is the payment of two months’ outstanding wage award arrears, covering March and April 2026.

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The wage award was introduced by the Federal Government in 2023 as a temporary measure to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy and rising living costs among workers.

The council also demanded the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal public servants.

According to Vanguard, the allowance was expected to commence from May 1, 2026, following a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The JNPSNC expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as delays in addressing the concerns of public servants, warning that continued inaction could worsen tensions among workers.

The council said it had informed relevant labour bodies, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), about the development.

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While the council did not announce a specific strike date, it warned that failure by the government to resolve the issues could lead to further actions by workers.

The August 11 deadline is therefore the date set for the Finance Minister to engage with the council and address their demands, rather than a confirmed date for a shutdown or industrial action.