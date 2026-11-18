British hacker Tyler Buchanan has been sentenced to six years in a US prison after stealing $11.6 million through a text message scam

British hacker Tyler Buchanan has been sentenced to six years in a US prison after stealing $11.6 million through a text message scam

British hacker who stole $11.6 million through fake text messages jailed after years on the run

British hacker Tyler Buchanan has been sentenced to six years in a US federal prison for helping steal over $11.6 million in cryptocurrency. The 24-year-old member of the Scattered Spider gang targeted tech employees and crypto investors through phishing SMS scams.

British hacker Tyler Buchanan was sentenced to six years in a US prison for helping steal more than $11.6 million through phishing text message scams.

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Buchanan, a member of the Scattered Spider hacking group, tricked victims into entering their login details on fake websites before targeting cryptocurrency investors.

Authorities from the US, UK, Spain and Canada worked together on the investigation that eventually led to his arrest in Spain and extradition to the US.

Several other members of the hacking group have also pleaded guilty or been jailed, while prosecutors say the scams caused devastating financial losses for victims.

If you've ever received one of those scary text messages saying your account is about to expire unless you click a link immediately, here's proof that those scams are no joke.

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A 24-year-old British hacker, Tyler Buchanan, has been sentenced to six years in a United States federal prison after helping steal more than $11.6 million (about ₦18 billion, depending on the exchange rate) in cryptocurrency through a massive text message phishing scam.

The Scottish hacker, who is from Dundee, admitted to taking part in a cybercrime operation linked to the notorious hacking group Scattered Spider, a gang that has been blamed for several high-profile attacks on companies around the world.

According to US prosecutors, Buchanan and his fellow hackers caused "severe, life-altering consequences" for their victims, many of whom lost their life savings after falling for the fake messages.

His sentencing brings to an end a years-long international investigation involving law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Canada.

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How the scam worked

Investigators said Buchanan used fake text messages to trick victims into revealing their login credentials.

Investigators said Buchanan joined the hacking operation in 2021 when he was just 19 years old. Working from his parents' home in Scotland, he teamed up with other English-speaking hackers from the UK and the US to target employees at major technology and telecommunications companies.

The hackers sent hundreds of text messages claiming employees' work accounts were about to expire. The messages contained links leading to fake login pages that looked almost identical to the companies' real websites.

Once victims entered their usernames and passwords, the information was instantly stolen.

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Authorities said Buchanan even created a Telegram bot that automatically collected the stolen login credentials, making it easier for the group to break into company systems.

For several companies, the hackers gained access to confidential business information, intellectual property, employee details, email addresses, phone numbers and account credentials.

Prosecutors said the group made around $8 million in less than two years from the operation.

Crypto investors became the next targets

After gaining access to company systems, the hackers allegedly used the stolen information together with SIM-swapping attacks to target cryptocurrency investors across the US.

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SIM swapping is a cybercrime where fraudsters trick or convince a mobile network provider to transfer a victim's phone number to a SIM card under their control. Once they take over the phone number, they can intercept security codes sent by banks, crypto exchanges and other online services.

In one of the biggest thefts linked to the case, a single victim lost $1.67 million in December 2022.

Even hackers aren't safe from hackers

Ironically, Buchanan later became a victim himself.

In early 2023, rival cybercriminals reportedly leaked his real identity and home address while trying to gain access to his cryptocurrency.

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Cybersecurity researcher Allison Nixon of Unit221B said Buchanan and members of his group were highly skilled and organised hackers. However, the violence that followed showed how dangerous these online criminal circles have become.

Reports said Buchanan was assaulted at his home and threatened with a blowtorch before fleeing to Canada. He later returned to Scotland.

FBI investigation led to his arrest

Police officers searched Buchanan's home in Scotland and recovered devices containing stolen data and cryptocurrency information

In April 2023, officers from Police Scotland searched Buchanan's bedroom following a request from the FBI.

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Investigators recovered electronic devices containing names and addresses of hacking victims, cryptocurrency seed phrases and account credentials belonging to at least one victim.

Buchanan left the UK again shortly afterwards.

He was eventually arrested on May 31, 2024, at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain while attempting to board a private flight to Naples, Italy.

Following his extradition to the United States, he remained in custody until he was sentenced this week.

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Other gang members have also pleaded guilty

Buchanan was one of five people charged in a November 2023 indictment connected to Scattered Spider.

The four American co-defendants, who were in their teens and twenties at the time of the offences, have all pleaded guilty and are already serving prison sentences.

Meanwhile, two other members of the group were jailed in the UK in July after carrying out several cyberattacks, including the major attack on Transport for London, which authorities said caused around £39 million in damages.