Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, have sparked online reaction after sharing a glamorous date night video amid ongoing divorce rumours.

Moses Bliss shared a video of himself and his wife, Marie, leaving a restaurant together.

Marie responded affectionately to the post, while fans filled the comments with prayers and messages of support.

The video comes amid renewed speculation about the couple's marriage, although neither has confirmed any problems.

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Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, have drawn reactions after posting a video of a night out together, amid renewed online speculation about their marriage.

The clip, shared on Moses' Instagram page on Tuesday, 17 November, shows the couple leaving an upscale restaurant late in the evening. Moses wears a black tuxedo with a bow tie and Marie a fitted red dress, and he helps her into a waiting black SUV. He captioned it simply "Serenity."

Marie responded in the comments, writing that nights like these with him are always her favourite. Fans flooded the post with prayers and messages of support, and many said they believed it was a message to the rumour mill.

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Neither of them has acknowledged any problems or made a statement about the claims, and no credible report has confirmed a split. However, ans are reading the post as a response.

This isn't the first time. The rumours first surfaced in late August, when a video circulated online that claimed Marie had spoken about her marriage and was considering divorce.

There was no credible confirmation that she had filed for divorce or accused Moses of infidelity. Moses then shared a video of the couple celebrating Marie's birthday, and Marie replied with an affectionate message.

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The pair married in March 2024 and have a young son. Their relationship became public in January 2023, when Marie, a Ghanaian-British lawyer, tagged Moses in a video of herself dancing to his song ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus.’ Moses, a gospel singer, is known for hits including ‘Too Faithful.’

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