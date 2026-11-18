Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has celebrated his 45th birthday with a solo celebration, without his twin brother and former music partner, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

Paul Okoye treated himself to an elaborate meal as he marked his 45th birthday.

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The singer celebrated his new age with a solo outing, sharing a video of his birthday treat on social media.

His twin brother, Peter, announced in April 2026 that he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18, choosing November 30 instead.

The singer marked his new age on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, with a private celebration that showed how he spent his special day.

In videos shared on X, Rudeboy appeared in high spirits as he treated himself to an elaborate five-star meal. The singer enjoyed a sumptuous spread of food as he celebrated another year of life away from the public spotlight.

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Sharing the video on his social media page, the music star accompanied it with a birthday message in which he celebrated himself. He wrote, “And on this day a king was born and blessed musically.”

+ 1 🔥🔥🔥 and on this day a king was born and blessed musically 🎼🎙️ 🎂🎉🎂🎉 👑👑👑 https://t.co/uC1Um7Xflp — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) November 17, 2026

This year's birthday comes against the backdrop of the prolonged family and professional feud between Rudeboy and Mr P, whose relationship has remained strained despite their history as members of the now-defunct music duo, P-Square.

The twin brothers, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s have experienced two major separations, with their disagreements extending beyond music to family and business matters.

Their latest birthday development has added another dimension to their estrangement. In April 2026, Mr P announced that he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18, the date he shares with his twin brother.

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In an open letter to his fans, friends and family, Peter declared November 30 as his new birthday celebration date, describing the decision as personal. He also asked people not to send him birthday wishes or gifts on November 18.