PalmPay Dey for You: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Campaign

PalmPay just recently launched its customer-focused campaign, PalmPay Dey for You, along with new security features designed to help Nigerians bank more securely and have greater control over their accounts.

As digital payments become part of everyday life, security is becoming just as important as convenience. Nigerians now use their phones to pay bills, transfer money, receive payments, manage businesses and handle other everyday financial needs.

As digital transactions grow, so do the ways fraudsters target users through phishing, impersonation and social engineering.

PalmPay Dey For You is PalmPay's response to this changing reality, combining security technology, customer awareness and practical tools that allow users to take a more active role in protecting their money.

So, What is PalmPay Dey For You?

At its core, the campaign is about making security a more visible part of the everyday financial experience. PalmPay's upgraded Security Centre brings together several features designed around different customer needs.

Rather than relying on a single layer of protection, customers have access to different controls based on how they use their accounts. In addition to its existing security tools, users can access enhanced features such as Night Guard, the Transaction Dispute Page, USSD account lock, lost card protection, and more.

One of the transaction protection features, NightGuard, allows customers to restrict transfers during selected late-night hours. There is also Large Transaction Guard, which provides extra protection when making large-value transactions, while the USSD account lock feature enables users to lock account accounts after a device is missing.

More importantly, there’s the Transaction Dispute Page which enables users to report and track complaints.

The idea behind these features is straightforward: security should not only respond to threats after they happen. Customers should also have tools that allow them to proactively manage how their money can move.

A student, merchant, entrepreneur and parent may all use a financial app differently. Their transaction patterns and security needs are not necessarily the same and PalmPay's security features are designed with these different behaviours in mind.

This gives customers more control over their security instead of relying entirely on a one-size-fits-all approach.

User Education

Even with sophisticated security features, customers remain an important part of the fraud prevention process. Many scams rely on social engineering, convincing people that a fraudster is actually a legitimate representative of a bank or fintech.

As part of PalmPay Dey For You, customers are reminded that PalmPay will never ask for their OTP, PIN or password.

Customers are also encouraged to avoid suspicious links, verify unsolicited requests and never share confidential account information with anyone claiming to offer rewards, assistance or account verification.

Why does this matter?

As Nigerians become increasingly reliant on digital financial services, customers also want greater confidence that their money and information are protected.

That is where the campaign's broader message comes in.

PalmPay Dey For You brings together security features, customer control and awareness to help Nigerians navigate digital finance more securely.

Whether it is a student paying a bill, a merchant receiving payments, an entrepreneur managing a business, or someone simply sending money to family, the goal is the same: to make everyday digital banking safer and give customers more control over their financial security.

For PalmPay, being there for millions of Nigerian users means more than helping them move money. It is about helping them feel protected while doing it.

To learn more about PalmPay Dey For You and explore the security features available to you, click here.