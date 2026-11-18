Mercy Aigbe announces pregnancy with husband Adekaz, her first child with the film producer

The 48-year-old actress posted baby bump photos on Instagram on Wednesday, drawing congratulations and some scepticism.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced that she is expecting a child with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz.

The actress shared baby bump photographs on Instagram, while her husband also celebrated the pregnancy.

Aigbe and Adekaz married in December 2021 and made their relationship public the following month.

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Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, film producer and marketer Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz.

She shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday, 18 November, with the caption: "Some journeys begin with a little heartbeat… and change the course of a lifetime."

Adekaz also shared the news, describing motherhood as one of life's most beautiful gifts and praising its unconditional love, sacrifice and strength. In the comments, he wrote "Alhamdulillahi." Fans and colleagues have sent congratulations.

Mercy Aigbe

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The couple married in December 2021 and made the marriage public in January 2022, at which point it drew widespread attention, in part because Adekaz already had a wife. Aigbe told reporters at the time that Adekaz, a Muslim, was entitled to more than one wife, and said she was happy to be his second wife and asked Nigerians to let her enjoy her marriage. She became a Muslim in April 2023 and took the name Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

The backlash was sharpest when Adekaz's first wife, Funsho Adeoti, a fashion designer based in the United States, publicly objected. In March 2022, she said she never agreed to a second wife, and accused Aigbe of being a problem in her marriage for years.

Aigbe and Adekaz rejected the allegations. Adekaz said at the time that his first wife had left him no choice when she moved permanently to the US, and that Aigbe had been his business partner for about 10 years.

Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti

Aigbe was previously married to hotelier Lanre Gentry, and the two have two children. Adekaz, who is a father of four from his first marriage, and Aigbe have also worked on film projects together, including Ada Omo Daddy, alongside productions released on their own YouTube channels.

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