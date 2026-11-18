In 1989, a 28-year-old married father of three made a living at parties in Lagos by fanning guests while dressed as a woman. According to Weekend Concord, he wore an iro and buba with a headtie, earrings and necklaces, and applied lipstick and makeup. He stuffed his bra with foam and carried a black bag to collect money from guests. His appearance was only betrayed by traces of his shaved beard, the newspaper observed. At parties, he fanned guests, particularly wealthy ones, on the dance floor. On a good day, he could earn as much as ₦30, while on a bad day, he made as little as ₦10. He said he took up the job after losing his position as a driver and failing to establish himself in theatre and comedy. "As a man, I can't go begging. I can't go and rob. This is why I am doing this," he said. He admitted that some men had tried to lure him into amorous relationships. "I am not a homosexual. I don't go to bed with a man, but I do with a woman." The man did not want to be identified by his official name, but told Weekend Concord his female name was Mama Edolo Peperempe. "You will, one day, come across 'Peperempe dancer' at a night party if it's anywhere around Victoria Island, Ikoyi, GRA Ikeja, Opebi Village or Allen Avenue. He does not just dance at any party. The party must have class and taste if Peperempe dancer will be there," the newspaper wrote. Asked whether he felt ashamed of dressing as a woman to survive the economic hardship brought on by Ibrahim Babangida's Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), he replied, "How do I feel ashamed? You want me to die of hunger? There is nothing shameful doing a Peperempe dancer job."