Before Tinubu’s reforms, there was Babangida’s SAP that forced a man to dress like a woman to survive
Babangida’s Structural Adjustment Programme economic reform eroded the Nigerian middle class while rendering many without jobs.
To survive, a man turned to cross-dressing at parties as a way to feed his family.
The SAP-induced survival mode continues in 2026 under a new economic reform period.
If you’re old enough, you probably experienced the Abacha sawdust stove era that kerosene scarcity caused. Nigerians, over generations, pride themselves on the ability to improvise in the most uncomfortable circumstances.
But before Tinubu and Abacha, there was what we choose to call the ‘Babangida’s economy-induced cross-dressing’.
Shocking Wealth, Sudden Fall
Oil boomed in the 1970s, and Nigeria financially prospered from it. Prior to this time, Nigeria’s economy had been powered by agriculture, but the sudden prosperity from crude oil caused a shift from an agrarian economy to a massive dependence on petroleum. Eventually, when the global price of oil crashed in the 1980s, the Nigerian economy took a nosedive with it.
To ‘rescue’ the country from mounting external debt, foreign exchange shortage, and shrinking foreign reserves, the military government led by Ibrahim Babangida introduced the Structural Adjustment Programme, an economic reform supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The results of the reforms were not pleasant for the populace. The Second-tier Foreign Exchange Market (SFEM) and currency floating weakened the naira; inflation rose from 5.4% in 1986 to over 40.9% in 1989. Subsidy removal on petroleum, fertilisers, and social services shot up operational expenses, which took its toll on SMEs and later led to worse unemployment rates across the country as many employed people were laid off their jobs.
Too proud to beg, too poor to survive
One of those who were laid off was a married father of three, who had to come up with a creative way just to breathe underwater.
In 1989, a 28-year-old married father of three made a living at parties in Lagos by fanning guests while dressed as a woman. According to Weekend Concord, he wore an iro and buba with a headtie, earrings and necklaces, and applied lipstick and makeup. He stuffed his bra with foam and carried a black bag to collect money from guests. His appearance was only betrayed by traces of his shaved beard, the newspaper observed. At parties, he fanned guests, particularly wealthy ones, on the dance floor. On a good day, he could earn as much as ₦30, while on a bad day, he made as little as ₦10. He said he took up the job after losing his position as a driver and failing to establish himself in theatre and comedy. "As a man, I can't go begging. I can't go and rob. This is why I am doing this," he said. He admitted that some men had tried to lure him into amorous relationships. "I am not a homosexual. I don't go to bed with a man, but I do with a woman." The man did not want to be identified by his official name, but told Weekend Concord his female name was Mama Edolo Peperempe. "You will, one day, come across 'Peperempe dancer' at a night party if it's anywhere around Victoria Island, Ikoyi, GRA Ikeja, Opebi Village or Allen Avenue. He does not just dance at any party. The party must have class and taste if Peperempe dancer will be there," the newspaper wrote. Asked whether he felt ashamed of dressing as a woman to survive the economic hardship brought on by Ibrahim Babangida's Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), he replied, "How do I feel ashamed? You want me to die of hunger? There is nothing shameful doing a Peperempe dancer job."— archivi.ng (@StartArchiving) November 17, 2026
According to a June 10, 1989 report by Weekend Concord republished by archivi.ng, the father of three made a living at parties in Lagos by fanning guests while disguised as a woman.
He would wear an iro and buba with gele, earrings and necklaces, and apply lipstick and makeup. To mask his masculine appearance, he would enhance his chest by stuffing his bra with foam, and of course, he shaved his beard.
At parties, he fanned wealthy guests on the dance floor. He earned up to ₦30 on a good day, and on slower days, he made as little as ₦10.
Speaking to the newspaper, the man then known in his new job as ‘Mama Edolo Peperempe,’ identified himself as a former driver who had lost his job. Before settling for his fanning, he had tried his hand at theatre and comedy, but he failed.
“As a man, I can't go begging. I can't go and rob. This is why I am doing this,” he said. “I am not homosexual. I don't go to bed with a man, but I do with a woman.”
About the prevalence of the ‘Peperempe dancer’ job, Weekend Concord wrote: "You will, one day, come across 'Peperempe dancer' at a night party if it's anywhere around Victoria Island, Ikoyi, GRA Ikeja, Opebi Village or Allen Avenue. He does not just dance at any party. The party must have class and taste if Peperempe dancer will be there.”
Responding to the question of whether he felt ashamed for dressing as a woman to survive the effects of Babangida’s SAP, he said: "How do I feel ashamed? You want me to die of hunger? There is nothing shameful about doing a Peperempe dancer job."
In 2026, as it was in 1986
Economic reforms under Bola Tinubu’s presidency have delivered similar, if not harsher, effects on the everyday lives of Nigerians.
Shortly after taking office in May 2023, the president announced the removal of the petrol subsidy, while his administration also unified the foreign exchange market. The policies were intended to reduce government spending, improve revenue and attract investment. But their immediate effect on ordinary Nigerians has been painful. Petrol prices have shot up, transport has become more expensive, food prices continue to climb, and businesses have had to contend with higher operating costs.
Experts have said that the SAP eroded the middle class and that only the upper class felt the benefits, if any, of the reforms.
Reforms under Tinubu, however, affect Nigerians of every class. On many occasions, even celebrities at the upper end of the socioeconomic ladder have lamented the biting effect of petroleum prices. Many Nigerians still look for ways to stay above water, leading to an increase in the poverty rate and begging across the country, especially in cities.
By Akinjide Adebowale