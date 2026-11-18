Susan Smith faces a parole board decision more than three decades after she murdered her two young sons in South Carolina

Susan Smith faces a parole board decision more than three decades after she murdered her two young sons in South Carolina

Susan Smith may walk free after drowning her two sons, but their dad says: “Keep her in prison until she dies”

Susan Smith is facing a parole board again, decades after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in South Carolina. Her ex-husband David Smith urges officials to deny her release, stating 32 years have not lessened the heartbreak.

Susan Smith, who was convicted of killing her two young sons Michael and Alex in 1994, is once again appearing before a parole board.

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Smith initially claimed her children were kidnapped during a carjacking before admitting she drove her car into a lake with the boys trapped inside.

Her former husband, David Smith, says the killings were intentional and that 32 years in prison has not reduced his pain.

David is asking the parole board to deny her release, saying he wants her to remain in prison until she dies.

More than three decades after one of America’s most shocking child murder cases, Susan Smith is again asking for a chance to leave prison — but the father of the two boys she killed says he is not ready to forgive or forget.

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David Smith, the father of Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months, has urged the parole board to keep his former wife behind bars for the rest of her life, saying the pain of losing his children has never gone away.

“32 years hasn’t changed the heartache,” David told CNN ahead of Susan Smith’s latest parole hearing.

Susan Smith, now 55, was convicted in 1995 of murdering her two young sons after she drove her car into John D. Long Lake in South Carolina with the children trapped inside.

Three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex died when their mother drove her car into a South Carolina lake in 1994.

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At the time, Smith shocked the world when she claimed that a Black man had carjacked her at a stoplight and driven away with her children.

For days, the country followed the search for the missing boys before Smith eventually confessed that the kidnapping story was false and admitted she was responsible for their deaths.

Prosecutors later said Smith killed her children as part of a plan to win back a man she was having an affair with, a man who had reportedly told her he did not want children.

The revelation devastated David Smith, who said he believed his wife’s kidnapping story until he discovered the truth.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I had believed her. I found out that she killed our children on live TV,” he recalled.

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Susan Smith was sentenced to life in prison and has remained behind bars for decades. During a previous parole hearing, she admitted what she did was “horrible” and appealed for mercy.

“I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life and I know he has forgiven me. … And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well,” she told the parole board.

A South Carolina court sentenced Smith to life in prison following her 1995 murder conviction.

But David Smith believes releasing her would ignore the seriousness of what happened.

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He has repeatedly argued that the deaths of his sons were not an accident or a mistake, but a deliberate act.

“She purposely meant to end their lives. I never have felt any remorse from her. She never expressed any to me,” he said during an earlier parole hearing.

Ahead of the latest hearing, David made his position clear.

“It’s been hard, hard,” he said. “If I have a choice, I’d want her to stay in prison until she dies.”

Susan Smith is currently serving her sentence at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, South Carolina, where she has spent more than 30 years behind bars.

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