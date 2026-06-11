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Trump reveals what he wants for his 80th birthday

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:33 - 11 June 2026
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U.S. President Donald Trump says his birthday wish for his 80th birthday is world peace, amid ongoing global tensions and diplomatic discussions involving Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump says his birthday wish for his 80th birthday is world peace, amid ongoing global tensions and diplomatic discussions involving Iran.
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  • Trump says his birthday wish for his 80th birthday is world peace.

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  • He made the comment during an interview while discussing global affairs.

  • The statement comes amid ongoing tensions involving Iran and international conflicts.

  • The remark has drawn attention for its contrast with his usual foreign policy tone.

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that his birthday wish for his 80th birthday is world peace, expressing hope for an end to global conflicts amid rising international tensions.

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Trump made the remark during a recent interview in which he spoke about global affairs, including ongoing tensions involving Iran and broader instability in different parts of the world.

When asked about what he would wish for as he marks his milestone birthday, the U.S. president said his desire is for peace across the world, highlighting his concern about continued conflicts affecting several regions.

President Donald Trump

The statement comes at a time when global attention remains focused on diplomatic efforts and security concerns, particularly in the Middle East, where tensions between the United States and Iran have remained a subject of international discussion.

Trump’s comments were made alongside broader reflections on foreign policy and possible diplomatic engagements aimed at reducing global tensions. He referenced the importance of seeking peaceful resolutions while addressing security challenges.

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The remark has drawn attention because it presents a softer tone compared to the president’s often hardline rhetoric on international relations and security matters.

President Donald Trump

In the interview, Trump linked his birthday reflection to a broader hope for stability in conflict-prone regions, stressing the importance of reducing global violence and promoting peace.

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World leaders and international observers continue to monitor developments in U.S. foreign policy, especially regarding the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts and tensions continue to evolve.

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Trump’s statement adds to ongoing conversations around global peace efforts and the role of major world powers in addressing international conflicts.

As he approaches his 80th birthday, the U.S. president says his personal wish remains simple: a more peaceful world.

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