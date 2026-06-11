How a pilot flew thousands of passengers for 17 years with a fake licence

A former Air Canada pilot has been charged after allegedly flying more than 900 passenger flights over 17 years using fraudulent licensing documents, raising questions about aviation oversight.

Geoffrey Wall is accused of flying commercial passenger aircraft for nearly 17 years using fraudulent licensing documents.

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Investigators allege he operated more than 900 flights and carried tens of thousands of passengers.

Authorities claim he lacked the higher-level licence required to serve as captain of large commercial airliners.

Air Canada says he passed regular training and competency checks throughout his employment.

A former Air Canada pilot is facing criminal charges after authorities alleged that he flew commercial passenger aircraft for nearly 17 years using fraudulent licensing documents, a case that has raised questions about oversight within the aviation industry.

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The pilot, identified as 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall, is accused of operating hundreds of domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025 without holding the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) required to serve as captain of large commercial passenger aircraft.

According to investigators, Wall allegedly used falsified documents to convince both Air Canada and Transport Canada, the country's aviation regulator, that he possessed the necessary qualifications to command commercial airliners.

Geoffrey Wall

Authorities claim he flew more than 900 flights during the period, carrying tens of thousands of passengers across Canada and internationally before the alleged fraud was uncovered.

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The case came to light following a review of licensing records, which reportedly revealed irregularities in the documentation submitted by the pilot. The discovery triggered a lengthy investigation known as "Project Icarus," which eventually led to multiple criminal charges, including forgery-related offences.

Despite the allegations, the case has taken an unusual twist. Air Canada has stated that Wall did hold a valid commercial pilot licence and successfully completed the airline's regular training and competency assessments throughout his employment.

The airline said its pilots undergo recurrent simulator training every six months as well as annual evaluations designed to ensure they can safely operate aircraft under a range of conditions.

However, investigators allege that while Wall was qualified to fly aircraft commercially, he did not possess the higher-level licence legally required to act as captain of large commercial passenger jets.

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The revelation has sparked debate about how the alleged discrepancy remained undetected for so many years despite multiple regulatory checks and airline assessments.

Authorities have not suggested that any of the flights he operated were involved in accidents or safety incidents. Nevertheless, the case has drawn significant public attention because of the length of time the alleged fraud went unnoticed and the number of passengers involved.