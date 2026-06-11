Donald Trump's biggest wish is "Peace for the world."

Donald Trump's biggest wish is "Peace for the world."

Donald Trump threatens to ‘bomb the s**t out of Iran’ shortly after 'world peace' birthday wish: What it means for fuel prices and the global economy

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Donald Trump told reporters his wish is "peace for the world"—before telling Fox News he’ll bomb Iran tomorrow night.

Facing his 80th birthday on June 14, Donald Trump told Oval Office reporters that his ultimate wish is "peace for the world."

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Hours later, Trump gave Fox News a hard countdown, declaring he would "bomb the shit out of them tomorrow night" if they don't sign a deal.

With Brent crude surging past $93 a barrel and Iran threatening the Strait of Hormuz, this threatens to spike petrol landing costs and drive up inflation in Nigeria.

Ahead of his 80th birthday on June 14, Donald Trump stood in the Oval Office and told reporters his biggest wish was simple: "Peace for the world."

According to early press briefings covered by USA Today, the U.S. leader emphasised that his primary goal was to spend the year promoting global stability.

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But standard diplomacy went completely out the window hours later.

Iranian leadership and top military officials monitoring developments after rejecting the White House's initial peace terms.

Following a sharp military escalation that included the downing of an American Apache helicopter, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the Strait of Hormuz is completely shut to all maritime traffic, threatening to target any vessel trying to cross the waterway.

Responding directly from the Situation Room, Trump delivered a heavy counter-escalation.

During a phone interview with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump gave Iranian negotiators a hard prime-time countdown, declaring that if they don’t sign a new agreement immediately, "We'll bomb the shit out of them tomorrow night."

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While the comments are highly political in nature, the economic ripple effects of a closed global chokepoint stretch far beyond Washington and Tehran, threatening a massive shock to fuel prices and inflation worldwide, including in Nigeria.

The Situation Room pivot: What exactly happened?

Following the downing of the American aircraft near the Persian Gulf, the U.S. launched 49 Tomahawk missiles into Iranian radar and air defence sites.

When asked what happens if Iranian leadership refuses the current peace terms, Trump leaned heavily into what political scientists call the "Madman Theory"—acting entirely unpredictably so your opponents blink first—by issuing the "tomorrow night" deadline.

Iranian leadership and top military officials monitoring developments after rejecting the White House's initial peace terms.

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According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, senior Iranian officials have allegedly reached out directly to the White House to request a halt to the bombing campaign, though a diplomatic resolution remains up in the air as the clock ticks down.

Why Iran remains central to global oil stability

It is easy for the average person in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt to view Middle Eastern tensions as a distant problem.

But in a globalised economy, a spark in Iran catches fire in Nigeria almost instantly.

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High stakes in the Persian Gulf: A US Navy warship operating near critical energy shipping lanes following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran sits right on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime choke point where one-fifth of the world’s petroleum passes every single day. If full-scale military action begins:

Oil tankers freeze in their tracks or bypass the region entirely.

Maritime insurance rates skyrocket for global transport lines.

Global crude oil supply drops overnight.

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Energy markets have already begun reacting to the friction. Geopolitical risk premiums have caused international benchmark Brent crude to surge past $93 a barrel, completely erasing the minor relief dips recorded earlier in the month.

How this could affect Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria is highly exposed to global oil price fluctuations, even though it is a crude oil producer.

The pocketbook impact: Rising global oil prices threaten to worsen food inflation and increase transport fares across Nigeria.

Because the nation relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products, any sudden surge in international crude prices directly inflates the "landing cost" of fuel at local ports.

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If oil prices continue to rise due to Middle Eastern tensions, Nigerians could quickly see:

Higher petrol and diesel prices: Increased landing costs put immediate upward pressure on prices at local filling stations.

Increased transportation costs: Higher fuel prices mean commercial drivers will instantly raise fares for intra-city and interstate travel.

Rising food and goods prices: In Nigeria, commodities move by road. When logistics costs spike, the price of everyday foodstuffs in local markets follows.

Stronger inflationary pressure: For millions of households already dealing with high living costs, global energy shocks translate directly into reduced purchasing power.

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