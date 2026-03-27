The U.S government says Iran has been killing Americans for 47 Years

The U.S government says Iran has been killing Americans for 47 Years

The U.S government says Iran has been killing Americans for 47 Years

The United States government has accused Iran of carrying out decades-long attacks against Americans worldwide in a statement at a White House press briefing.

The United States government has accused Iran of carrying out decades-long attacks against Americans worldwide in a statement at a White House press briefing.

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Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 26, at the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that Iran has been responsible for killing and attacking Americans for nearly five decades.

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SECRETARY RUBIO: For 47 years, Iran has been killing and attacking Americans across this planet. Other presidents had an opportunity to do something and they refused to act.



This President will not leave a danger like this in place, but will address it. That’s what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/AyNQ32Aid1 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 26, 2026

“Iran has been killing and attacking Americans across this planet for 47 years,” Rubio said, standing alongside Donald Trump.

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Rubio argued that previous administrations in the United States had long recognised the threat posed by Iran but failed to take decisive action. He said the current administration, under Trump, is taking a different approach.

“Other presidents had an opportunity to act. They warned about how dangerous Iran was, but they refused to act,” Rubio said. “This president is not going to leave that danger in place.”

The remarks come amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Middle East, which the Trump administration says are necessary to protect American interests and security.

However, the statement has triggered debate among Americans, particularly online, where reactions have ranged from support to outright criticism.

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Chris Nolan criticised the US government: "'Killing and attacking Americans across the planet for 47 years'. During this time, Iran has killed checks notes about 100 American civilians. That’s… less than 2 1/2 American civilians per year. These people are doing mental somersaults trying to justify a completely unprovoked act of military aggression that was done for the sake of Israel. It should make every American sick to their stomach."

But the numbers tell a more complicated story than viral posts suggest. For one, a single incident in 1983, the Beirut barracks bombing, killed 241 U.S. service members in one day, in an attack widely linked to Iran-backed groups.

Then there’s Iraq. According to U.S. Department of Defence assessments, at least 603 American troops were killed by Iran-backed militias between 2003 and 2011 during the Iraq War.

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Tensions between the United States and Iran date back to 1979, following Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the U.S. embassy hostage crisis.

Since then, relations between the two countries have remained strained, shaped by sanctions, proxy conflicts, and periodic escalations.

Iran’s influence has largely operated through a network of proxy groups across countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. These groups, according to the U.S. says have repeatedly targeted American troops, diplomats, and interests over the decades.

While U.S. officials maintain that Iran has supported groups involved in attacks on American personnel, Iran has consistently denied direct responsibility for targeting civilians or engaging in unprovoked aggression.

The latest comments from Rubio and Trump are likely to intensify further an already polarised debate over U.S. foreign policy and its approach to Iran.

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