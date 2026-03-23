Trump halts plan to attack Iran, says both nations are in talks to end conflict

Trump pauses planned US airstrikes on Iran for five days as talks begin, amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Middle East conflict.

Former US President Donald Trump recently announced that he's told the Defense Department to put a five-day hold on any airstrikes targeting Iran's power plants and energy facilities. This pause, Trump posted on Truth Social, depends on how successful the "meetings and discussions" currently underway turn out to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BREAKING: Trump announces halt to any plans for strikes on Iranian power plants pic.twitter.com/n156UaLevr — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2026

According to Trump, over the past couple of days, Washington and Tehran have had "very good and productive conversations" aimed at finding a "complete and total resolution" to the hostilities in the Middle East.

He also mentioned that on Saturday, he gave Iran a 48-hour deadline, extending until just before midnight GMT on Monday, for the country to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, has essentially been blocked by Iran.

In response, Tehran stated that if the US actually carries out Trump's threat, it would "irreversibly destroy" essential infrastructure throughout the Middle East, including crucial water systems. Iran also warned it would target power plants supplying electricity to American bases, as well as any economic, industrial, and energy infrastructure where Americans have stakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This warning came after Trump issued that 48-hour ultimatum, essentially telling Iran to voluntarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ensure safe passage for ships, or else face the destruction of its power plants.

In a post on his Truth Social page, which was shared by the White House X account, President Donald Trump, said, “ “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Iran responded to the threat by stating that if the U.S. actually carries out President Donald Trump's warning to strike its power plants, the vital Strait of Hormuz – essential for oil and other exports – would be "completely closed" right away.

Meanwhile, leaders from Israel have visited one of the two communities in the south that are located near a secretive nuclear research facility, which was hit by Iranian missiles late Saturday. Dozens of people were injured in that attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "miracle" that no one lost their life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netanyahu asserted that Israel and the U.S. are making solid progress towards their military objectives. These goals have included weakening Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, as well as its support for armed proxies, while also hoping to empower the Iranian people to overthrow the ruling theocracy.

However, there hasn't been any sign of an uprising within Iran, nor is there any indication that the fighting will stop soon. This conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel launched operations on February 28th, has already claimed more than 2,000 lives and has shaken the global economy, pushed oil prices sharply higher, and put some of the world's busiest air routes in danger.