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Trump halts plan to attack Iran, says both nations are in talks to end conflict
Former US President Donald Trump recently announced that he's told the Defense Department to put a five-day hold on any airstrikes targeting Iran's power plants and energy facilities. This pause, Trump posted on Truth Social, depends on how successful the "meetings and discussions" currently underway turn out to be.
BREAKING: Trump announces halt to any plans for strikes on Iranian power plants pic.twitter.com/n156UaLevr— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2026
According to Trump, over the past couple of days, Washington and Tehran have had "very good and productive conversations" aimed at finding a "complete and total resolution" to the hostilities in the Middle East.
He also mentioned that on Saturday, he gave Iran a 48-hour deadline, extending until just before midnight GMT on Monday, for the country to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, has essentially been blocked by Iran.
In response, Tehran stated that if the US actually carries out Trump's threat, it would "irreversibly destroy" essential infrastructure throughout the Middle East, including crucial water systems. Iran also warned it would target power plants supplying electricity to American bases, as well as any economic, industrial, and energy infrastructure where Americans have stakes.
This warning came after Trump issued that 48-hour ultimatum, essentially telling Iran to voluntarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ensure safe passage for ships, or else face the destruction of its power plants.
READ ALSO: Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran’s Biggest Power Plant if Key Shipping Route Isn't Opened in 48 Hours
In a post on his Truth Social page, which was shared by the White House X account, President Donald Trump, said, ““If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Iran responded to the threat by stating that if the U.S. actually carries out President Donald Trump's warning to strike its power plants, the vital Strait of Hormuz – essential for oil and other exports – would be "completely closed" right away.
Meanwhile, leaders from Israel have visited one of the two communities in the south that are located near a secretive nuclear research facility, which was hit by Iranian missiles late Saturday. Dozens of people were injured in that attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a "miracle" that no one lost their life.
Netanyahu asserted that Israel and the U.S. are making solid progress towards their military objectives. These goals have included weakening Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, as well as its support for armed proxies, while also hoping to empower the Iranian people to overthrow the ruling theocracy.
However, there hasn't been any sign of an uprising within Iran, nor is there any indication that the fighting will stop soon. This conflict, which began when the U.S. and Israel launched operations on February 28th, has already claimed more than 2,000 lives and has shaken the global economy, pushed oil prices sharply higher, and put some of the world's busiest air routes in danger.
On the other side, the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an airstrike that killed a man in northern Israel. At the same time, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that Israel's new strategy of targeting bridges in southern Lebanon suggests a ground invasion is coming. Reflecting this tension, an Israeli military spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, said the country should prepare for "more weeks of fighting against Iran and Hezbollah."