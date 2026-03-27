Delta State may be split as Nigeria gets closer to getting its 37th state

Senate President Godswill Akpabio supports Anioma State creation, proposing Asaba as the capital and Warri for the new Delta State.

The push for the creation of Anioma State has gained fresh political backing, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio openly supporting the proposal to carve it out of Delta State.

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Speaking in Asaba during the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South zonal congress, Akpabio said the proposed state would have Asaba as its capital. He also hinted at a restructuring of the existing Delta State if the plan goes through.

According to him, Warri would serve as the capital of the remaining Delta State. He pointed to the city’s existing infrastructure, including an airport, seaport, government institutions, oil company presence, and a stadium, as reasons it is well-positioned for the role.

“Anioma State will be created, with Asaba as its capital,” Akpabio said. “With Asaba as Anioma State capital, Warri will be the capital of the new Delta.”

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The proposal is being championed by Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North. Nwoko has consistently argued that the Anioma people deserve their own state, describing it as a long-overdue move.

He recently framed the creation of Anioma as “the best gift” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could offer the Igbo people, a statement that has sparked debate across political and regional lines.

Akpabio, however, focused more on governance, saying the creation of a new state would improve administration and bring development closer to the people. He added that the proposal is among the priorities of the 10th Senate, signalling legislative support at the highest level.

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Regional tensions and identity debate

Despite growing support, the proposal has not been without controversy.

A key point of disagreement is whether Anioma should be classified under the South-East or remain in the South-South. While some advocates link Anioma culturally to the South-East, political leaders in Delta North have rejected that idea.

Lawmakers and local government chairmen from the area have insisted that any new Anioma State must remain in the South-South, citing historical and cultural ties. They have also pledged to lobby strongly for its creation, regardless of regional classification debates.

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What happens next?

The creation of a new state in Nigeria is a complex process. It requires constitutional amendments, approval by the National Assembly, and support from affected communities.

There are indications that the administration of President Tinubu may consider the proposal, especially amid ongoing conversations about addressing regional marginalisation. However, consultations are still ongoing, and no final decision has been made.

For now, the idea of Anioma State remains a proposal, but one that is gathering momentum, with political backing, regional interest, and national attention all converging at once.

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