Trump criticises Italian Prime Minister for lacking courage over Iran conflict

From allies to rivals: Donald Trump says he is 'shocked' by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's refusal to back military action against Iran.

From allies to rivals: Donald Trump says he is 'shocked' by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's refusal to back military action against Iran.

Donald Trump slams Italian PM Giorgia Meloni over her refusal to back a war against Iran. From NATO criticisms to the Vatican dispute, we analyze the collapse of the once-strong Trump-Meloni alliance.

Donald Trump publicly criticised Giorgia Meloni for refusing to support a potential war against Iran, calling her "not courageous."

Italy pushed back, with officials saying they support Western unity but won’t automatically back military action.

The dispute reflects wider European hesitation to join the Iran conflict and tensions within NATO.

The clash comes amid a global crisis, with economic and geopolitical risks already rising from the Middle East conflict.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, calling her out for refusing to support a potential war effort against Iran — a move that’s now stirring tension between the two leaders, once seen as close allies.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera on Tuesday, Trump didn’t hold back.

“I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong,” he said.

The comments came just a day after Meloni criticised Trump for his remarks about Pope Leo XIV, who has been consistently calling for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Tensions spiked after Meloni defended Pope Leo XIV’s calls for an end to the Middle East conflict.

Trump doubled down in the interview, accusing Meloni of being too soft on Iran.

“She’s unacceptable because she doesn’t mind that Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if they had the chance,” he said.

The fallout is surprising, especially considering how closely aligned both leaders have been in the past. Since becoming Italy’s prime minister in October 2022, Meloni has often positioned herself as a bridge between the US and Europe.

But according to Trump, that relationship has clearly cooled.

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“She doesn’t help us with NATO. She doesn’t want to help get rid of a nuclear-armed Iran. Very sad … She’s much different from what I thought,” he added, noting that they haven’t spoken in a long time.

READ ALSO: IMF warns war on Iran could push world economy to the brink of recession

Trump didn’t stop there, he also criticised Europe more broadly, calling NATO a “paper tiger” and accusing European nations of lacking the will to defend key energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

“They’re not willing to fight for the Hormuz Strait, which is where they get their energy,” he said.

He also took a jab at Italy’s internal situation, saying:

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“Italy is not the same country. Immigration is killing Italy and all of Europe.”

Back in Italy, however, Meloni isn’t exactly standing alone.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani defended her stance, stressing that Italy remains committed to its alliances but on its own terms.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani insisted that Italy remains a 'steadfast ally' but demands mutual respect from the US.

“We are and remain staunch supporters of Western unity and steadfast allies of the United States, but this unity is built on mutual loyalty, respect, and honesty,” Tajani said.

He added that Trump wasn’t wrong about Meloni’s courage, just that she’s not afraid to speak her mind.

Opposition leader Elly Schlein also pushed back, calling Trump’s comments disrespectful.

“Our constitution is clear – Italy repudiates war,” she said in parliament.

Elly Schlein is the leader of Italy's main opposition Democratic Party (PD) and a key figure in the center-left, focusing on social justice, environmentalism, and rights

Meanwhile, Italy has taken a separate step that signals its current foreign policy direction, suspending a defence agreement with Israel involving military equipment and tech collaboration.

The move follows rising tensions after Italian officials accused Israeli forces of firing warning shots at a convoy of Italian peacekeepers in Lebanon.